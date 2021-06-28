POLICE NEWS: Several arrests made in Goshen this weekend

Jun. 28—Goshen police reported numerous arrests from over the weekend.

—Goshen police arrested a 17-year-old boy on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol following a traffic stop at Pike and Fifth streets around 6 a.m. Sunday. The juvenile, who was a passenger in the vehicle during the stop, was released to his parents with a citation to appear in court.

—Clifton Holiday, 34, 19239 Country Creek Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Monroe Street and Lincolnway East around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

—Coleman Hamilton-Garver, 24, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a narcotic when he was stopped near the 600 block of Madison Street around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

—Joseph Mitchell, 26, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of criminal trespassing after police found him at a home, 206 S. Eighth St., around 11:05 p.m. Friday. Police said Mitchell had received a trespassing warning from that property on May 21.

—Joel Macias Gueverra, 30, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at West Pike and North Third streets around 11 p.m. Friday.

—Paige Miller, 29, Bourbon, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Wings Etc., 2815 Gateway South Drive, around 8:05 p.m. Friday.

—Barbara Hammack, Kankakee, Illinois, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 7:15 p.m. Friday. Hammack was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Rodney Owens, 31, Wolcottville, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of hypodermic needles and driving with a suspended license after police responded to a call about a person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the 2900 block of Ferndale Road around 4:55 p.m. Friday. Owens was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

Story continues

—Aaron Faulkner, 40, 21957 C.R. 38, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and East Reynolds Street around 3:50 p.m. Friday.

CRASHES

—A car driven by Inocencio Cantareo Mejia, Elkhart, collided with an SUV driven by Tameka Gallope, Elkhart, when Cantareo Mejia turned into Gallope's path at C.R. 9 and Portland Avenue near Elkhart around 11:55 a.m. Saturday.

Gallope and a passenger in her SUV, Gloria Watson of Elkhart, were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said. Gallope was also ticketed for driving with a suspended license and for driving without insurance.

Cantareo Mejia did not report any injuries. He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and then released with a citation to appear in court, according to the release. He was also ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.

—An SUV driven by Ashley Reed, Nappanee, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Alexander Coleman, Akron, while Coleman was stopped in the 69000 block of Ind. 19, preparing to turn onto a private driveway north of Nappanee around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Coleman was not injured, police said.

Reed was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for pains, police said. She was also cited for following another vehicle too closely. A child in her SUV was not injured in the crash, the release shows.

HIT-AND-RUN

Jacqueline White, Wawaka, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a crash at 101 S. Third St. around 9:55 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.

THEFT

Staff at Low Bob's Discount Tobacco reported to Goshen police a case of theft from the store, 434 W. Pike St., around 7:10 p.m. Saturday.

HARASSMENT

A woman reported to Goshen police Saturday she had received a harassing message from an unknown person at Quality Inn & Suites, 1930 Lincolnway East, on June 21.

SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE

Cathy Fenner, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she heard the possible sounds of gunfire in woods south of 220 Blackport Drive around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police checked the area and found no evidence of shots fired.

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE/POSSESSION OF A NARCOTIC DRUG

Police arrested Coleman Hamilton-Garver, 24 year old Homeless male of Goshen, at 12:17 p.m. on Saturday for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Narcotic Drug near the 600 block of Madison Street in Goshen. Coleman was later incarcerated in the Elkhart County Jail. A report was completed.