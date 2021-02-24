POLICE NEWS: Several arrests reported by local police

Feb. 23—Local police made several arrests over the past few days.

ARRESTS

—Goshen police arrested a 53-year-old man on a warrant in an alley between Chicago Avenue and Denver Street around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the man had possible methamphetamine on him at the time.

—Jason Drinsky, 44, 60070 C.R. 13, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement after police said he fled from a traffic stop at C.R. 22 and C.R. 11 around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. Police said Drinsky was taken into custody at his home.

—Toshia Day, 37, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 1300 block of South 12th Street around 7:35 a.m. Sunday.

—Jeremy Miller, 29, 16391 C.R. 20, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 27 and C.R. 14 in Bristol around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

—Victor Garcia Arroyo, 41, 1301 West Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of driving with a suspended license and driving without a license following a traffic stop at Main Street and Lexington Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

—Jordan Mault, 35, 66147 C.R. 31, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and violating specialized driving privileges following a traffic stop at Sterling and Lusher avenues in Elkhart around 12:25 a.m. Saturday.

BURGLARY

Mike McCreary, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police a television was stolen during a burglary to his home, 72303 C.R. 23, around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

THEFTS

—Edith Ortiz, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her 2009 Dodge Journey was stolen from a home, 213 Queen St., around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a case of theft at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, that occurred Feb. 12.

HIT-AND-RUNS

Story continues

—A 17-year-old boy reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged by another vehicle during a crash at 4644 Elkhart Road around 6:10 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene.

—Brittney Evans, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck in a hit-and-run crash at Keystone Drive and Lincolnway East around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without providing information, police said.

—Tommy Dillon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 200 block of Crescent Street around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Alex Munoz Cortes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at Twin Pines Mobile Home Park, 1715 Roc Lane, around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

DOG BITE

Elaine Jarvis, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her neighbor's dog got loose and attacked her dog at 901 E. Jackson St. around 6 p.m. Sunday. Jarvis' dog had minor injuries, police said.

FRAUD

Nadia Ashcraft, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday there were multiple fraudulent transactions made with her bank account.