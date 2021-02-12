POLICE NEWS: Several fraud cases reported to Goshen police

Feb. 12—Local police received several reports of fraud Wednesday.

—Wayne Garham, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a case of possible fraud involving his bank account.

—Michael Glassburn, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a caller tried to purchase a snow plow from Gardner Outdoor Equipment, 2804 S. Main St., possibly with two fraudulent credit cards over a couple days.

—David Simmons, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a person tried to collect unemployment in his name.

—Laura Phelps, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday her truck title was forged and placed into another person's name.

CRASH

A pickup truck driven by Dylan Bogaert, Osceola, collided with a car driven by Kara Miller, Nappanee, at C.R. 11 and Ind. 119 around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Miller was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for back pain, police said.

Bogaert did not report any injuries. He was cited by police for failing to yield the right of way to another vehicle.

ARREST

Daniel Weaver, 37, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Speedway, 1906 Lincolnway East, around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Jose Bueno, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle near the intersection of West Wilden Avenue and North Main Street around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle didn't stop to exchange information, police said in a report.

—Esfir Rockett reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was struck by a blue Ford Fusion on Missouri Avenue, just south of C.R. 45, around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday. The driver then left the scene without stopping to exchange information.

THEFT

Staff at 7-Eleven reported to Goshen police a theft from the store, 2220 Elkhart Road, around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

THEFT OF SERVICES

Staff at Disabled American Veterans reported to Goshen police Wednesday people had used the dumpster at the organization, 708 W. Pike St., to throw away trash.