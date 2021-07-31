POLICE NEWS: Several recent arrests reported

Jul. 30—Local police reported they made several recent arrests.

—Stacy Gardner, 31, 25431 Modrell Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 10640 C.R. 4 in Middlebury around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

—Jacquelyn Ramirez, 24, 840 Colonial Manor Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement after police said she led police on a short pursuit from the Lincolnway East overpass, where an attempted traffic stop began, to East Pike and North Fifth streets, where she stopped, around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

—Jose Salgado, 26, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of domestic battery and strangulation after police responded to an incident at Dollar General, 58598 Ind. 15, in Goshen around 6 p.m. Thursday.

—Samantha Lawhon, 41, 58596 Helen St., Elkhart, and Morgan Kinsey, 22, 56675 Old Orchard Lane, Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police and jailed each on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Main and Johnston streets around 1:25 p.m. Thursday.

FORGERY

Staff at Kercher's Sunrise Orchard reported to Elkhart County police a migrant worker, Errol Levy, lost a check he was issued on Nov. 22, 2020, and that the check was forged and cashed at a bank in Goshen the next day. In a report, police said the delay in reporting the situation came because Levy had left the area after the check was issued and he has since returned for the new season.

BURGLARY

Thomas Koeppel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his storage unit at Spacemaker Self Storage, 2733 Peddler's Village Road, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

THEFTS

—Spencer Schultz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., sometime Thursday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Thursday a theft occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on July 18.

—Tina Easley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday a theft from a home, 314 W. Oakridge Ave., that occurred June 23.

HIT-AND-RUN

Mark Bullock, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle rear-ended his vehicle and the driver then left the scene at C.R. 17 and Suburban Drive around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

BATTERY

Elkhart County police reported Thursday a corrections officer was battered by an inmate at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, on July 21.