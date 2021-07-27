POLICE NEWS: Sexual battery reported at the fair

Jul. 26—A sexual battery at the Elkhart County 4H Fair is apparently under investigation.

Elkhart County police received a report alleging a sexual battery occurred at the fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, in Goshen around 7:25 p.m. Sunday.

Police did not report the age or gender of the person reporting the incident.

ARRESTS

—Robert Hummer, 33, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of public intoxication and false informing after police said he caused a disturbance at the Elkhart County Fair, 17746 C.R. 34, in Goshen around 9:35 p.m. Sunday.

—Joshua Flora, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of criminal trespass after police responded to a call alleging Flora violated a trespassing warning at a home, 29726 C.R. 22, near Goshen around 8:25 p.m. Saturday.

CRASH

A car driven by Charlotte Terry, Columbia City, collided with an SUV driven by Rebekah Neff, Nappanee, at C.R. 45 and Ind. 119 around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Terry was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for head and neck injuries, police said. She was also cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

Neff transported herself to Goshen Hospital to be treated for injuries.

ROAD RAGE

A Goshen woman reported to Goshen police she was involved in a road rage incident in the 61000 block of C.R. 17 around 12:05 p.m. Sunday. The woman said during a the altercation a man punched the side view mirror of her vehicle and damaged it.

PURSUIT

During an attempt to stop three motorcyclists, Goshen police began a high-speed pursuit as one of the motorcyclists reportedly fled in the area of C.R. 45 and Missouri Avenue at 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Police said the pursuit was stopped in the area of Sunnyside Avenue and Kendall Street.

HIT-AND-RUN

Justin Ham, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was involved in a three-vehicle crash on the U.S. 33 overpass near Pike Street around 12:45 p.m. Sunday. The driver of one of the vehicles left the scene.

Story continues

THEFTS

—Goshen police responded to a call that people were stealing from a Goodwill box in the 1400 block of College Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday.

—John Gerber, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from Eighth Street Mennonite Church, 602 S. Eighth St., around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

—Jarod Wyly reported to Elkhart County police his Chevrolet Spark was stolen from the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, in Goshen sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

—Jay Anderson reported to Elkhart County police a roof rack ordered for an SUV was stolen from a home, 19925 Ind. 120, in Bristol sometime between July 15 and Thursday.

—Staff at Quality Drive Away reported to Elkhart County police Friday a recreational vehicle was stolen from a lot in Goshen sometime between July 1 and July 2.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Kay Mabie, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a street lamp was damaged at 316 W. Douglas St. sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

—Ronald Laughman reported to Elkhart County police his SUV was damaged on U.S. 33 north of C.R. 13 around 3:15 p.m. Friday.