POLICE NEWS: Sexual battery reported at the fair

Jul. 28—A sexual battery at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair is under investigation.

Elkhart County police received a report alleging a sexual battery occurred at the fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, in Goshen around 7:25 p.m. Sunday.

ARRESTS

—Albert Ortiz Nieves, 25, 1903 Tony Lane, Goshen, was jailed on charges of possession of cocaine and resisting law enforcement, as well as on several warrants following a pursuit around 7:35 p.m. Monday. Ortiz Nieves allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop by Goshen police in the area of Twin Pines mobile home park, and led police to an area near Ox Bow County Park. He then allegedly fled on foot and was later arrested by Elkhart County police, a Goshen police report shows.

—Anthony Meadows, 20, 414 E. Reynolds St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash after police said he was involved in two hit-and-run crashes Monday. Police responded to the first crash in the parking lot of Low Bob's Discount Tobacco, 424 W. Pike St., around 5:50 p.m. A short time later, police said Meadows was involved in a second crash.

—Jenna Delaruelle, Osceola, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 1:20 p.m. Monday. Delaruelle was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Joseph Mitchell, 26, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of criminal trespass after police said he violated a trespassing warning he'd received by returning to the Elkhart County Fair, 17746 C.R. 34, around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

—Kevin Simons, 55, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of false informing and driving as a habitual traffic violator, as well as on warrants, following a traffic stop at Cassopolis Street and Country Club Drive around 1:50 a.m. Monday.

—Robert Hummer, 33, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of public intoxication and false informing after police said he caused a disturbance at the Elkhart County Fair, 17746 C.R. 34, in Goshen around 9:35 p.m. Sunday.

—Joshua Flora, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of criminal trespass after police responded to a call alleging Flora violated a trespassing warning at a home, 29726 C.R. 22, near Goshen around 8:25 p.m. Saturday.

CRASH

A car driven by Charlotte Terry, Columbia City, collided with an SUV driven by Rebekah Neff, Nappanee, at C.R. 45 and Ind. 119 around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Terry was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for head and neck injuries, police said. She was also cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

Neff transported herself to Goshen Hospital to be treated for injuries.

INTIMIDATION

Staff at 534-RENT reported to Goshen police a tenant called the business, 2020 Elkhart Road, and made threats around 8:15 a.m. Monday. According to a report, police then issued a trespassing warning to the tenant.

ROAD RAGE

Jennifer Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a road rage incident in the 61000 block of C.R. 17 around 12:05 p.m. Sunday. Miller said during a the altercation a man punched the side view mirror of her vehicle and damaged it.

PURSUIT

During an attempt to stop three motorcyclists, Goshen police began a high-speed pursuit as one of the motorcyclists allegedly fled in the area of C.R. 45 and Missouri Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Police said the pursuit was stopped in the area of Sunnyside Avenue and Kendall Street.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Goshen police received a report about a hit-and-run crash involving a Sprinter van at C.R. 17 and C.R. 28 around 5:05 a.m. Tuesday. According to a report, a witness followed the van until police caught up and stopped the vehicle. The driver was then questioned and released since police could not locate the other motorist involved in the crash.

—Justin Ham, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was involved in a three-vehicle crash on the U.S. 33 overpass near Pike Street around 12:45 p.m. Sunday. The driver of one of the vehicles left the scene.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

Staff at Lassus reported to Goshen police a male was at the gas station, 1001 West Ave., for multiple hours before a manager asked him to leave around 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to a report, the male put money on the employee's vehicle as he left.

THEFTS

—Jan Noble, Bristol, reported to Goshen police a theft from 114 N. Main St. around 4:10 p.m. Monday.

—Christian Santos, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his wallet was stolen while he was working at Forest River RV, 2020 Century Drive, around 2:50 p.m. Monday. Santos then later reported that he learned his debit card had been used without permission, police said in a report.

—Mariah Martin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police chickens were stolen from her back yard, 411 S. Seventh St., around 2 p.m. Monday.

—Calvin Hostetler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of his mobile phone while he was at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, on Sunday.

—Goshen police responded to a call that people were stealing from a Goodwill box in the 1400 block of College Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday.

—John Gerber, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from Eighth Street Mennonite Church, 602 S. Eighth St., around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

—Jarod Wyly reported to Elkhart County police his Chevrolet Spark was stolen from the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, in Goshen sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

—Grace Grove, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a disability license plate was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at her home along York Hills Drive sometime between July 16 and Saturday.

—Jay Anderson reported to Elkhart County police a roof rack ordered for an SUV was stolen from a home, 19925 Ind. 120, in Bristol sometime between July 15 and Thursday.

—Staff at Quality Drive Away reported to Elkhart County police Friday a recreational vehicle was stolen from a lot in Goshen sometime between July 1 and July 2.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Goshen police received a report of graffiti on the Maple City Greenway at Kauffman Park, 212 Prospect Ave., around 8:25 a.m. Monday.

—Kay Mabie, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a street lamp was damaged at 316 W. Douglas St. sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

—Ronald Laughman reported to Elkhart County police his SUV was damaged on U.S. 33 north of C.R. 13 around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

FRAUD

—Staff at Beacon Health Systems reported to Goshen police the fraudulent use of a Social Security number at the clinic, 2312 Eisenhower Drive North, around 8:40 a.m. Monday.

—Ronald Warlick and Celeste Warlick, both of Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between July 21 and last Thursday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Bree Wasson, 33, Syracuse, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Wasson failed to return to custody last Thursday.