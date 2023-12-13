POLICE NEWS: Shipshewana woman charged with running over man

Dec. 12—A Shipshewana woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly running a man over with her car.

The LaGrange County Sheriff's Department received a call at 9:14 a.m. for a hit-and-run in the 8000 block of C.R. 1150 West, Shipshewana. A witness reported seeing a blue Jeep hit a man in the road, who left the scene.

Shipshewana Police Department was able to locate and stop the vehicle and found evidence that the vehicle driven by Jessica Ann Gage, 34, of Shipshewana, had struck the man before leaving the scene, according to a police report.

They also learned that the two lived together and the incident stemmed from a domestic situation earlier in the day, the report reads. Gage was arrested on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon and incarcerated at the LaGrange County Jail.

BURGLARY

A 22-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:05 a.m. Monday that two individuals broke into BP Gas Station, 30990 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, and stole about $11,000 in electronic vapes and Takis.

THEFT

—Waterford Mennonite Church, 65975 Ind. 15, Goshen, reported that between 3 p.m. Dec. 7 and 1 p.m. Dec. 1 someone stole electrical extension cords and damaged a door jamb to a shed.

—A 24-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8 someone stole credit cards and committed fraud, at 25632 North Park Ave., Elkhart.

VANDALISM

A 68-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 p.m. Dec. 8 and 10 a.m. Dec. 9 someone broke a passenger vehicle window, at 68196 Clunette St., New Paris.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A 44-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3 p.m. Dec. 8 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday the Elkhart County Highway's skid loader had the windows broken on it near 22062 Innovation Drive, Elkhart.

OFFICER'S REPORT

—A 46-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between May 20 and Dec. 10 he received concerning messages from an ex-employee at S&H Motor Sales, 51466 Ind. 19, Elkhart.

FRAUD

A 24-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 5:57 p.m. Monday that over the past couple years someone he knew was taking money from him through fraud and deception, while also receiving unemployment benefits in his name, at 22987 Gary Drive, Goshen.