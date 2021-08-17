POLICE NEWS: Silver Alert declared to find missing baby

Aug. 16—A search remains underway for a baby girl following an Indiana Silver Alert out of Plymouth.

The alert was issued Sunday, asking the public to help find Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl who was last seen in Plymouth around 9 p.m. Thursday.

When the alert was issued, she was said to be with a man described as the suspect, Justin Lee Miller, 37. Miller was said to be driving a blue 2000 Jeep Cherokee with an Indiana license plate number of BOT126. Both Miller and the Cherokee were found later in the day Monday; however, the baby was not, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

Lain is described in the alert as white, 2 feet tall, weighing 19 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the baby is asked to call the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126.

CRASHES

—A tractor-trailer rear-ended another tractor-trailer amid a traffic back-up at a construction zone near the 121 mile marker of the Indiana Toll Road near Howe around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The crash caused a chain reaction that then involved another tractor-trailer and a recreational vehicle, according to a news release by Indiana State Police.

The driver of one of the trucks, Parminder Singh Tangar, Wisconsin, was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne to receive medical treatment for serious injuries, police said.

Another truck driver Mohammed Mustafa Ghaleb, Idaho, was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the third tractor-trailer and the RV were not injured, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

—Muayyad Mdalaeh reported to Elkhart County police a head-on crash occurred involving two vehicles on C.R. 17 north of C.R. 36 on Friday.

MONEY LAUNDERING

Brenda Martin, Osceola, reported to Elkhart County police she had possibly been used in a money laundering scam that involved $48,000 around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

FRAUD

Jacqueline Russom, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Friday she was scammed out of $5,000 in gift cards in July.

Story continues

ARRESTS

—Christian Barrios, 29, 526 Van Gilst Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R. 17 south of C.R. 32 near Goshen around 8:10 a.m. Sunday.

—Kevin Olmeda, 25, 326 Ponderosa Court, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop on C.R. 38 west of C.R. 21 near Goshen around 6 p.m. Friday.

BATTERY

Goshen police responded to a situation where a customer and an employee got into a fight at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Both people had complaints of pain and injuries, but they also declined to file charges, police said in a report.

HIT-AND-RUN

Alexis Martinez Palacios, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was involved in a crash at Third and Madison streets around 4:50 a.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle didn't stop after the crash and left the scene, Martinez Palacios told police.

THEFTS

—Richard Lannet, Waterloo, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen from Maple City Bowl, 1300 W. Pike St., around 3 p.m. Sunday.

—Idriss Youssouf, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday he'd paid a person to transport a suitcase for him, but the person didn't follow through and the suitcase is now missing.

—Kaleb McGregor, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a laptop computer belonging to Midway Products Group was stolen from his pickup truck while it was parked at a home, 23109 Jeri Ann Drive, around 1:05 p.m. Friday.