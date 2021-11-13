POLICE NEWS: Skid loader reportedly at heart of new barn fire

Nov. 13—A piece of equipment caught fire at a barn near New Paris Wednesday night.

Local firefighters along with Elkhart County police responded to the scene, 69576 C.R. 13, around 10:25 p.m., and learned a skid loader had caught fire inside the barn, police said in a report.

After the fire was brought under control, police took a report to document the incident.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Kathleen Mullikin reported to Elkhart County police somebody shot out two windows of her vehicles while they were parked at her home, 24001 C.R. 45, in Dunlap around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

ARRESTS

—Bo Garris, 30, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of providing false identity after police went to a home, 57693 C.R. 117, near Goshen around 8 a.m. Thursday. The arrest came after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen had deemed Garris absent without leave after he failed to return to custody Tuesday morning.

—Mauricio Lopez Ruiz, 40, 610 Center St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license after police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of C.R. 20 an C.R. 115 around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday.

THEFTS

—Keyon Lobdell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of property from a home, 437 N. First St., around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

—Anita Carpenter, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday jewelry was stolen from her home, 913 S. 13th St., sometime between June 9 and Sunday.

—Tucker Haire reported to LaGrange County police the catalytic converter was stolen from a van at Life Care Center of LaGrange, 770 N. 075 East, sometime between Nov. 5 and Tuesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Lamberto Valdez, Michigan City, reported to Goshen police a tire was damaged on his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 1118 S. Main St., around 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

FRAUD

—Barry Younghans reported to Goshen police a case of identity deception involving a notice about unemployment around 2:10 p.m. Thursday.

—Troy Davidhizar and Erica Davidhizar reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Nov. 6 and 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.