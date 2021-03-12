POLICE NEWS: Sounds of gunfire investigated

Mar. 11—Goshen police were called to investigate the sounds of gunfire Wednesday night.

Charles Pate, Goshen, reported he heard what sounded like gunfire in the area of Winchester Trails Mobile Home Park around 7:25 p.m. Police checked the area and found no evidence of gunfire, according to a report.

ARREST

Curtis Buford, 51, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at C.R. 13 and River Lane Boulevard around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. Buford was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

HIT-AND-RUN

Kailey Campos, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

THEFT

Michael Laurin, Montana, reported to Goshen police Wednesday the hitch from his pickup truck was stolen while the truck was parked at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, sometime between 10:55 p.m. last Saturday and 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Marilyn Barringer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a possible case of vandalism involving her home, 221 Enfield Lane, around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday.

FRAUD

Bryan Fox, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a case of fraud to his bank account.