POLICE NEWS: South Bend man arrested on multiple charges

Mar. 23—A South Bend man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on multiple charges following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 7 and C.R. 26 at 4:50 p.m. Monday.

During the stop, Micah Walker, 28, 112 E. Irvington Ave., South Bend, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana; possession of ecstasy; operating a vehicle with a suspended driver's license with a prior conviction; operating a vehicle without insurance; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of a handgun without a permit.

Walker was also found to have been previously convicted of Class B felony burglary and robbery, making him a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, according to police. He was booked into the county jail.

A passenger in Walker's vehicle, Priscilla Fraire, 27, was also arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was cited and released pending a court date.

ARRESTS

—Faith Olsen, 26, 920 S. 10th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a Goshen warrant while at her residence at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday.

THEFTS

—Nazareth Savenro Mejia told Elkhart County deputies someone stole his trailer while it was parked at 30015 Tower Road, Elkhart, sometime between Sunday and 7:50 p.m. Monday.

—Alejandro Salas told Elkhart County deputies someone stole his Cub Cadet mower from 20480 C.R. 40, Goshen, sometime between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Monday.

—Brian Petersheim, 29, 64403 C.R. 31, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to report that his trailer was stolen on March 16.

—Gail Miller contacted Elkhart county deputies at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone broke into a home he owns at 14129 C.R. 14, Middlebury, and stole $10,000 worth of copper wire sometime between 7 p.m. Monday and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Juliet Mares, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to report that her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while parked at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information, according to police.

FRAUD

—Patsy Hershberger, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday to report fraudulent activity involving her bank account.

—Kathy Mudwilder, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:25 p.m. Monday to report that fraud was committed between 2 and 3 p.m. Saturday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Goshen police received an online report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday regarding a case of vandalism that happened in the city limits on March 15.

AWOL

—Representatives of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:58 a.m. Monday to report that Ian Leer, 25, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 4:22 p.m. Friday and is now considered absent without leave.