POLICE NEWS: South Bend man arrested following vehicle pursuit

Apr. 8—A South Bend man was arrested in LaGrange County following a vehicle pursuit early Thursday afternoon.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Office, officers with the department were called in to assist with a vehicle pursuit that had entered LaGrange County from Elkhart County on Ind. 120 at 2:41 p.m. Thursday.

At the time of the call, officers were informed that a blue Honda Civic was not stopping after an attempted traffic stop in Elkhart County. Tire deflation devices were reportedly deployed successfully at numerous locations along Ind. 120, and the Honda's tires were destroyed. However, the vehicle continued on its rims at a speed of approximately 40 mph, police said.

The Honda proceeded east on Ind. 120 through the town of Howe before eventually exiting the road and ending up in a field, where the muddy conditions brought the vehicle to a halt.

The driver of the vehicle, Jack A. Thompson, 1028 Roosevelt St., South Bend, was arrested and transported to the LaGrange County Jail on charges of felony resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle and felony criminal recklessness.

ARRESTS

—Randall Orrell, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine while at The Depot, 1013 Division St., Goshen, at 2:54 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Bentlon Leyva, 21, 477 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Bashor Road, Goshen, at 8:36 p.m. Thursday. He was released pending a court date.

—Xavier Weaver, 29, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and three outstanding felony warrants after police were called to a residence in the 51000 block of C.R. 11, Elkhart, at 11 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

CRASHES

—Oscar Martinez contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while he was stopped facing west on C.R. 38 waiting to turn north onto Ind. 19. Martinez told police a white pickup truck passed him and then turned north onto Ind. 19, sideswiping his vehicle. The driver of the pickup truck then left the scene without exchanging information or contacting police.

—Christine Glover contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday to report that a vehicle ran off the road and damaged some landscaping bricks at 51699 E. County Line Road, Middlebury. The driver then left the scene without exchanging information or contacting police.

BURGLARY

—Patricia Bloom, 53966 Wintergreen Ct., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies Thursday to report that someone broke into her garage and caused damage to two vehicle and multiple tools sometime between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

—Garret Spencer, 29908 Riviera Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to report that someone entered his home and stole $1,000 worth of power tools sometime between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

—Aaliyah Vaqzuez Burgos, 53586 C.R. 27, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:20 p.m. Thursday to report that someone broke into her home and stole several items sometime between April 1 and 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

FRAUD

—Faron Frey, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday to report that fraud occurred between midnight Aug. 1, 2015, and 10 a.m. March 16.