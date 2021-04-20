POLICE NEWS: Stray bullet pierces man's window
Apr. 19—A Goshen man's window was damaged by a stray bullet over the weekend.
Joseph Bliss reported to Elkhart County police the bullet broke through a window at the rear of his home, 60288 Missouri Ave., around 6:55 p.m. Sunday.
No injuries were reported.
ARRESTS
—Christina Sowders, 35, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as for warrants after police responded to a trespassing call at Goshen Motor Inn, 65522 U.S. 33, around 5:25 a.m. Sunday. Police said Sowders had resisted arrest and damaged a police vehicle in the process.
—Goshen police arrested an 11-year-old boy and placed him in custody at the county's Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of battery after police responded to a situation in the 500 block of Mercer Avenue around 6:35 p.m. Sunday. A female suspect in the case was not located, police said in a report.
—Luis Vazquez, 23, 364 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license after police said he fled an attempted traffic stop at Elkhart and Bashor roads around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Vazquez was stopped a few minutes later, police said in a report.
INTIMIDATION
Nancy Nicholas reported to Elkhart County police she was harassed by three people to lie on the phone about needing medical equipment between 10 a.m. and 6:50 p.m. April 15.
COUNTERFEIT DEVICE
Jesus Diaz, Mexico, reported to Goshen police Sunday he had purchased what he believed was an iPhone 12 on Friday, but when he opened the phone, he realized the device was fake.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
—Kevin Johnson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday someone entered his apartment, 314 E. Lincoln Ave., while he was not home.
—Kari Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a break-in to her home, 1001 E. Jackson St., sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
THEFT
Heath Yeager reported to Elkhart County police his moped was stolen from the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, around 3:40 p.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Daniel Hofstetter reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle crashed into his motorcycle at U.S. 33 and C.R. 13 around 3:25 p.m. Friday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene before police arrived, according to the report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Connie Binion, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police the window to the back door of her home, 19091 Tarman Road, was broken out sometime between 1:30 p.m. April 14 and 3:10 p.m. Friday.
RUNAWAY
Elkhart County police received a report that a 17-year-old boy left Bashor Children's Home, 62226 C.R. 15, Goshen, without permission around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Pounikhom Keosakdy, 32, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 10 a.m. April 15.
GUN FOUND
Saul Faustino Carrillo, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police he found a handgun on his property, 18298, C.R. 22, around 11:35 a.m. Saturday.