POLICE NEWS: Submerged truck was reportedly stolen five years ago

Sep. 4—A pickup truck pulled from the Goshen Dam Pond this week had been stolen five years ago.

The truck was found submerged in the pond Wednesday, and it was hauled out by Goshen firefighters. Police then began investigating the situation.

By Friday, police said the truck had been reported stolen in 2016 from the Old Bag Factory. Police couldn't say how the truck sank into the Dam Pond or how long it had been in there.

After it was recovered, the truck was taken to Thompson's Towing & Repair, police said.

CRASH

Two people, including a paramedic, were injured when a minivan collided with an ambulance near Elkhart on Thursday afternoon.

The ambulance, driven by Joel Wilkins of Goshen, was northbound on Ind. 19 in what was described as emergency mode, while a van driven by Moses Hochstetler, Nappanee, was stopped on the highway, waiting to turn left onto C.R. 28 around 2:40 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

As Wilkins attempted to pass the van on the left, Hochstetler turned, and the vehicles collided, police said.

The Nappanee EMS ambulance carried four other passengers at the time, including a paramedic and her medical patient, police said. The paramedic, Sandra Witt, a Nappanee EMS captain, had back pain after the crash. Police said she focused on her patient first and followed as another ambulance took the patient to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. Witt was checked afterwards.

Wilkins did not report any injuries.

Hochstetler also did not report any injuries. A passenger in his van, Jennifer Newcomer, Nappanee, was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for ankle pain, police said.

Hochstetler was cited by police for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

BOMB THREAT

Staff at Plumrose USA Inc. reported to Elkhart County police a person called the company and claimed explosives were possibly planted in the facility, 24402 C.R. 45, near Elkhart around 8:55 a.m. Thursday.

Employees were evacuated, and police and firefighters from the Concord Fire Department investigated the building. No explosives were found, police said in a report.

Story continues

THEFTS

—Jessica Smith, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from the porch of her home, 517 New York St., around 10:10 p.m. Thursday.

—Charletta Sullivan, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen from a home, 631 N. Main St., around 4:10 p.m. Thursday.

—Terry Metheny, Plymouth, reported to Goshen police several tools were stolen from Lippert Components Inc., 2423 Messick Drive, around 11 a.m. Thursday.

TRESPASSING

A 19-year-old man received a trespassing warning from 1709 Westplains Drive around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Goshen police said in a report.

HIT-AND-RUN

Maria Del Socorro Guadalajara, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a crash at Main and Madison streets around 5 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived, according to a report.

FRAUD

—Martha Gonazalez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone tried to deposit a forged check into her bank account around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

—Amzie Miller, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.