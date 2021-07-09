POLICE NEWS: Suspect accused of claiming to have hepatitis after spitting on officer

Jul. 9—A Goshen man faces accusations he spat of a Noble County Sheriff's deputy while claiming to have a serious infection last weekend.

Rodolfo Aguilar, 29, is charged with a Level 5 felony count of battery by bodily waste, domestic battery and invasion of privacy in a case filed Tuesday.

Aguilar was initially arrested Sunday after police responded to an incident in the 1900 block of West U.S. 6 in Ligonier. He was placed in a deputy's car to be taken to the Noble County Jail. As they began leaving the scene, Aguilar allegedly became irritated at not having questions answered, started banging his head on a window and had to be restrained. After the deputy started driving again, Aguilar again banged his head on the window and tried to crawl out, according to details the probable cause affidavit.

The officer stopped his car again and, "pulled Aguilar down across the seat to control him," the affidavit states. In the process, Aguilar allegedly spit in the deputy's face and mouth, while laughing and claiming to have hepatitis C.

Aguilar was moved to a new car and allegedly continued to bang his head against that car's cage. When they reached the Jail, the affidavit indicates Aguilar was unconscious and had to be taken to a hospital. There, a search warrant was granted to test his blood for infectious diseases. The deputy was also tested for hepatitis and HIV-related illnesses.

The results from Aguilar's test are pending, while the deputy will need to go for follow-up tests, the affidavit shows.

The case was filed in Noble County Circuit Court.

SHOOTING

One man was seriously injured in a shooting in Elkhart on Thursday.

Elkhart police responded to the incident at a home, 323 1/2 Gross St., where the 34-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound around 12:10 p.m., a news release shows.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said in the release.

The shooting remains under investigation.

ARRESTS

—Sonja Miller, 32, 13270 C.R. 2, Middlebury, and Casey Noel, 33, 221 S. 22nd St., Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police after they were caught in what police described as "engaged in inappropriate behavior" at Fidler Pond Park, 1424 Lincolnway East, around 12:05 p.m. Wednesday. Noel was jailed on charges of public indecency, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as on two warrants. Miller was released at the scene with citations to appear in court on charges of public indecency and possession of marijuana.

—Jose Esparaza, 32, 419 N. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement following a pursuit that started in the area of Middlebury and Eighth streets around 11:05 a.m. Wednesday.

THEFTS

—Dennis Harrison, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his scooter was stolen from 1775 Westplains Drive around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday.

—James Routhier, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a Samsung tablet and an antique mirror box were stolen during a party at his home, 22478 Fireside Drive, sometime between July 1 and 1 p.m. Wednesday.

—Kevin Graber, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police catalytic converters were stolen from two Forest River Marine company pickup trucks at the business, 51773 C.R. 39, in Middlebury around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

—Tracy Smith, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police her 2012 Honda Crosstour car was stolen from her home sometime around midnight Tuesday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Wednesday a theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on June 25.

FRAUD

—Richard Sidor, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday his identity was used to apply for a loan and unemployment benefits.

—Marian Ortiz-Arias, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she lost her debit card on Tuesday, and it was used three times Wednesday.

—Staff at Goshen Towing reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred between June 16 and Tuesday.

—Destani Schwartz, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a case of fraud that occurred between Aug. 15, 2020 and Saturday.