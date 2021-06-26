POLICE NEWS: Suspect accused of pistol-whipping, robbing victim

Jun. 25—A South Bend man is charged with robbing a man of more than $1,000 in Goshen about a year and a half ago.

Lasean Green, 31, was charged with a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery in a case filed Friday.

Green held up and pistol whipped a victim near the Cabin Coffee Co. shop as they met for what was set up as a mobile phone sale on Feb. 2, 2020.

The victim told police he had arranged to purchase two phones from Green, nicknamed "Madblock," via Facebook. While waiting for the meet at a location, the victim alleged Green messaged him, saying his car was towed after a traffic stop and then asked if they could instead meet up at the Dairy Queen along Lincolnway East, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

As the victim started walking that way, he came up to a car at Douglas and 15th streets, behind Cabin Coffee. There, Green, as a passenger, got out of the car, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his money. Police said the victim was carrying $1,320 to be used to purchase the two phones, the affidavit shows.

While being held up, the victim refused to hand over the money, so Green allegedly pistol-whipped him. A second man then got out of the car and became involved in the robbery, helping take the money and a phone from the victim.

Investigators connected Green as the suspect by using a warrant to search his Facebook profile, which brought up conversations with the victim about the phone sale and about the car he was in. The search also revealed messaging about Green owing a drug debt, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also reviewed security camera video from Cabin Coffee, which showed the alleged robbery at 15th and Douglas streets, and the car at the scene matched descriptions of a car associated with Green, but belonging to a woman in a home neighboring Green's in South Bend. When police went to the address, they saw Green standing next to a car matching the one from the video, according to the affidavit.

The victim also identified Green from a photo array, the affidavit shows.

The case was filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court. A warrant was also issued for Green's arrest.

ARRESTS

—Abrahan Ramirez Temaj, 39, West Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Lincolnway East around 10 p.m. Thursday.

—Marisa Castro, 26, 307 E. Water St., Ligonier, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash where Castro had reportedly driven into a ditch at C.R. 33 and C.R. 50 around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

—Natasha Beach, 38, 451 E. Centennial St., Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash after police responded to a report alleging Beach had crashed into a vehicle at Lantz Boulevard and C.R. 3 and then drove off around 1:50 p.m. Thursday.

—Alexander Kleinsmith, 35, 21878 Angela Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of battery as well as for a warrant after police responded to an incident at the Best Western Inn, 900 Lincolnway East, around 11:10 a.m. Thursday.

—Adam Goff, 22, 30120 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy around 5 p.m. Wednesday after police said he violated a no contact order stemming from an incident that had occurred in Nappanee.

—Roberto Escamilla, 35, 706 Vernon St., Nappanee, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 900 block of West Pike Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Escamilla was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Valentin Lara, 33, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 400 block of East Washington Street around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday.

CRASH

An SUV driven by Zackary Evans, Elkhart, collided with an SUV driven by Michael Defereese, Bremen, at Ind. 19 and C.R. 26 around 9:55 a.m. Thursday. The crash apparently caused Defereese's SUV to flip, according to a news release by Elkhart County police.

Defereese, and a passenger in his SUV, Josephine Defereese of Bremen, were both taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said.

Evans was also taken to Elkhart General Hospital to checked for possible injuries. He was also cited for failing to yield the right of way, according to the release.

CHILDREN IN NEED OF SERVICE

Elkhart County police responded to a report that three girls had ingested narcotics in the 50000 block of Tasha Drive near Bristol around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.

THEFTS

—Staff at Lowe's Home Improvement reported to Goshen police power tools were stolen from the store, 2219 Rieth Blvd., around 1 p.m. Thursday.

—Bryan Mitschelen, Elkhart, reported a case of theft at Steak 'n Shake, 4025 Elkhart Road, around 12:05 p.m. Thursday.

—Skila DeHoff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her son's bicycle was stolen from their home, 712 S. 10th St., sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

—Tiffanie Crocker reported to Elkhart County police her mobile phone was taken at Look Trailers, 11550 Harter Drive, in Middlebury sometime between June 18 and Wednesday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Wednesday a theft that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on May 21.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Taylor Fergison, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was damaged while it was parked at her home, 624 Sherwood Drive, around 10:05 p.m. Wednesday.

—Audrey Davis, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of vandalism to her property, 58325 Jefferson Ridge Drive, sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

FRAUD

—Donna Peebles, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Thursday money was taken from her bank accounts.

—Christopher Canton, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between June 9 and June 10.

RUNAWAYS

Staff at Bashor Children's Home reported to Elkhart County police two boys ran away from the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.