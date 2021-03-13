POLICE NEWS: Suspect arrested in Goshen motel stabbing

Mar. 12—A Muncie man is jailed on allegations he stabbed and injured one person in Goshen Thursday night.

Jason Moles, 30, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of aggravated battery after police responded to a call at the Comfort Inn, 2309 Lincolnway East, around 10 p.m. Police accused him of stabbing a person in the chest and injuring them.

The victim, whose identity was not provided, was flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment, police said in a report.

Though arrested on aggravated battery, information from the Elkhart County Jail shows Moles is in custody on a charge of domestic battery causing serious bodily harm with a weapon.

No further information has been released.

ARREST

Elkhart County police arrested a 16-year-old boy on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as well as for a curfew violation after police stopped the vehicle he was driving on U.S. 20 at C.R. 19 around 11:05 p.m. Thursday. Police stopped the vehicle after receiving a report that it had been stolen. The boy was taken into custody held at Juvenile Detention, and then released to a parent with a citation to appear in Juvenile Court. The boy was also cited for possession of a vape pen and tobacco products.

CITATION

A 15-year-old boy received a misdemeanor citation for driving without a license and a ticket for disregarding a stop sign by Elkhart County police following a traffic stop at C.R. 32 and C.R. 13 near Goshen around 11:45 a.m. March 3, Elkhart County police reported Friday.

THEFTS

—Elizabeth Snider, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two solar lights were stolen from her lawn, 413 N. First St., around 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

—Staff at Wave Express reported to Elkhart County police a transport plate was stolen from a vehicle while the driver was in White House, Tennessee sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Devin Lehman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person entered the garage of her home, 805 N. Greene Road, around 1:50 p.m. Thursday.

Story continues

GUNS FOUND

—Goshen police responded to a report of a handgun found at 2655 Ashton Pines Drive around 4:35 p.m. Thursday. The gun was recovered and placed into evidence while an investigation is underway.

—Luke Gascho, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a gun was found on his property, 2514 S. Main St., around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. Police took custody of the weapon.