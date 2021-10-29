POLICE NEWS: Suspect arrested in robbery over puppies

Oct. 28—A South Bend man has been arrested, nearly five years after he was charged with taking part in a robbery over puppies in Elkhart County.

Steven Wrice, 33, was jailed on a warrant Wednesday. He faces two Level 3 felony counts of robbery resulting in injury and two Level 5 felony counts of criminal confinement in a case that was filed in May 2017.

Wrice is accused of joining two others in robbing two women amid a disagreement over who would keep puppies that were born as a result of Wrice's dog mating with one of the victim's dogs. He allegedly attacked one of the victims with a choke grab before the mother dog and the puppies were taken, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case. The incident occurred in February 2017 at a home where Wrice and the other two attackers had lived but had moved out of about a week prior.

The other two, Precious Murry and Jamail Sallie, were also charged in the case. Murry had pleaded guilty to her role in 2018 and served prison time. Sallie is still serving a prison term after he pleaded guilty to his role in 2019.

—Phillip Stewart, 41, South Bend, was arrested by Indiana State Police and jailed in Elkhart County on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a handgun without a license following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road west of the Elkhart exit shortly after midnight Tuesday. Police said about 89 grams of meth were found in the vehicle Stewart was driving, along with cocaine, suspected marijuana wax and a handgun.

A passenger in Stewart's vehicle, Jilain Mensinger, 37, South Bend, was also arrested and was jailed on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun without a license.

—Anthony Davis, 43, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of reckless driving following a traffic stop at C.R. 46 and C.R. 21 near New Paris around 2:55 a.m. Wednesday.

—Elkhart County police arrested a 15-year-old juvenile on charges of possession of alcohol and possession of e-cigarettes after locating the juvenile, identified as a runaway, at Taco Bell, 701 W. Pike St., around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday. The teen was placed in the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

Goshen police found possible narcotics after responding to a call about a person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle at 720 S. 11th St. around 10:05 p.m. Wednesday. An investigation is underway, police said in a report.

—Kailie Hurst, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was a victim in a hit-and-run crash at Meijer, 4522 Elkhkart Road, around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

—Lori Shell, Milford, reported to Goshen police a vehicle crashed into a dumpster and damaged it behind American Mortgage and Financial Services, 216 N. Main St., around noon Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without contacting the business or police.

Robert Waller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized at a home, 1101 West Ave., sometime between Tuesday and about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Wednesday a case of theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on Sunday.