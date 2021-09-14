POLICE NEWS: Suspect arrested after two pursuits

Sep. 13—A New Paris man was arrested after allegedly leading local police on two pursuits this weekend.

Charles Cripe, 32, 71525 C.R. 25, was jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a permit.

Elkhart County police first tried to stop a car at C.R. 142 and C.R. 21 around 2:05 p.m. Saturday. The driver fled and apparently eluded police, according to the report.

Nearly three hours later, around 4:50 p.m., police found the car again at Ind. 15 and Kercher Road. An again, the driver fled the second attempt at a traffic stop. Police pursued the car into Goshen before it stopped at South Main Street and Plymouth Avenue.

Cripe, the driver, was taken into custody after the pursuit, according to police.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

A 50-year-old woman reported to Goshen police a BB gun was fired from a vehicle and she was struck by a pellet at a home, 615 S. Main St., around 4:05 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported, police said.

POINTING A FIREARM

Marcus Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person pointed what he believed was a gun at him, apparently near the 1100 block of South Main Street around 9:55 p.m. Sunday.

ARRESTS

—Teresa Moo, 46, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Moo was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Noah Peyton, 19, 408 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft shortly after police received a report about a stolen vehicle around 2:05 p.m. Sunday.

—Clifton Harder, 60, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 120 and C.R. 19 near Bristol around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

—Jonathan Reyes, 19, 1901 Briarwood Blvd., was arrested and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, illegal consumption of alcohol and driving without a license following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 28 and C.R. 17 around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

—Anthony Corbin, 28, 19850 Peach Ridge Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 6 and C.R. 9 around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

THEFTS

—Amy Howard reported to Elkhart County police that $25,000 was stolen from Conte Equipment Sales Inc., 19757 C.R. 8, near Bristol sometime between 3 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

—Michael Miller reported to Elkhart County police the catalytic converter was stolen from his pickup truck while it was parked at 54811 River Launch Court sometime between 7 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Mike Gonzalez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his motorcycle was damaged while it was parked at a home, 503 Chicago Ave., around 9 a.m. Sunday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Elkhart County police said a tan 2003 Honda Accord struck the crossing lights and generator at the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing on C.R. 29 east of Ind. 15 around 1:50 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle then allegedly left the scene without calling police.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued trespassing warnings to two males at the Phillips 66 gas station, 224 N. Main St., around 11:05 a.m. Sunday.

RUNAWAY

Staff at Bashor Children's Home reported to Elkhart County police a 16-year-old boy ran away from the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

STOLEN VEHICLE FOUND

Eugene Hostetler, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police he found a vehicle in his field, 10510 C.R. 4, around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of St. Joseph County, Michigan.

FRAUD

Gayla Eash, Syracuse, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred Thursday afternoon.