POLICE NEWS: Suspect charged in sex crime case after nabbed by online group

May 6—A sting by an online watchdog group has led to sex crime charges against an Elkhart man.

Michael Kelly, 54, is charged with two Level 5 felony counts of child solicitation. He's accused of sending sexually explicit online messages to two people he believed were under 14 years old.

According to details in a probable cause affidavit, a member of social media group, Truckers Against Predators, contacted Elkhart County police last July. The member apparently had evidence alleging Kelly messaged two members of the group who had posed as children aged 13 and 12 years old on an app.

The messages police reviewed showed Kelly, identified by a screenname, allegedly had sexual conversations with the two decoys and sent graphic photos of himself, as well as a photo of his driver's license in one of the messages, the affidavit shows.

Police interviewed Kelly, and he acknowledged the account investigators reviewed was his. He also allegedly admitted to having the explicit conversations with who he believed were minors, the affidavit shows.

The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 on Wednesday.

CHILD MOLESTATION

Javier Perez Faustino, 34, Goshen, has been charged with two Level 4 felony counts of child molestation.

Perez Faustino is accused of inappropriately touching a child under 12 years old multiple times at a home along South Silverwood Lane between August and September 2020, according to details by Goshen police in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

As police investigated the allegations, they interviewed Perez Faustino. He denied touching the child in an inappropriate way, saying some upper body touching may have occurred on accident as part of child care, according to the affidavit.

The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 on Monday.

CRASHES

—Four vehicles were involved in a crash at a line of traffic waiting to pull into the Dunkin Donuts drive-thru lane in Goshen on Wednesday.

A car driven by Aaron Albin, South Bend, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Michael Stack, South Bend, while he was stopped in the line of traffic outside Dunkin Donuts, 906 W. Pike St., around 11:15 a.m. The collision pushed Stack's vehicle into the rear of a van driven by Ida Weaver, Middlebury, and Weaver's van was pushed into the rear of a pickup truck driven by Matt Wilson, Saucier, Mississippi, according to a report by Goshen police.

Story continues

Stack was treated at the scene for neck pain, police said.

Weaver, Wilson and Albin did not report any injuries. Albin told police he had checked his mirror to change lanes when he saw the traffic line. But when his focus was back on the road, he said couldn't stop in time, the report shows.

—A car driven by Sineang Oy, Elkhart, collided with a pickup truck driven by Larry Line, Goshen, at Clinton Street and Riverside Boulevard around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Goshen police said in a report.

Oy was treated at the scene for back pain, the report shows. Line did not report any injuries.

ARREST

Alberto Rivera, 22, 1608 S. 12th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana following a police pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a report, police tried to stop Rivera on Elkhart Road, but he led officers on a high-speed chase until he struck a fence and stopped.

BATTERY

Alan Reynolds, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a battery that occurred at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. While no injuries were reported from the battery, John Perez, Goshen, also reported his foot was injured by a vehicle driven by the suspect in the battery, according to a police report. The situation is under investigation.

INTIMIDATION

Goshen police responded to a report of a man who was threatened in the 600 block of West Wilden Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Goshen police responded to a report of a man who exposed himself inside Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

THEFT

Kenneth Story, Bristol, reported to Goshen police that $4,000 in property was stolen at Goshen Hospital, 200 W. High Park Ave., sometime Thursday.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 44-year-old man at Lowe's Home Improvement, 2219 Rieth Blvd., around 9:05 p.m. Wednesday.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Angela Hogue, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of residential entry at 724 S. Main St. around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Nancy Boull, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Lippert Components Inc., 1101 Eisenhower Drive S., sometime Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.

DOG BITE

Wallace Kehr, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he and his dog were bitten by another dog at 1200 Prairie Ave. around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Kehr was taken to Goshen Hospital to be treated for injuries, police said in a report.