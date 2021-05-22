POLICE NEWS: Suspect faces child molestation case

May 22—A Goshen man, arrested earlier this week as police served a warrant, now faces a child molestation charge apparently related to his arrest.

Kenneth Farley, 49, is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile under 14 years old in the area of C.R. 19 on Sunday. Elkhart County police were then called Monday and began investigating the allegations, details in a probable cause affidavit show.

As part of the investigation, Elkhart County police went to Farley's home to serve an arrest warrant, charging him with failing to register as a sex offender, Monday afternoon. When officers spoke to him, Farley allegedly lied about his identity and gave a birth date that would have made him about 88 years old, according to details in the affidavit.

Farley then allegedly fled the home and was found by police on a neighboring property. He was arrested and jailed initially on the warrant as well as charges of resisting law enforcement and false informing. A case with formal charges in the child molestation investigation had not been filed yet as of Friday afternoon.

CRASH

A car driven by Mildred Smith, Syracuse, collided with a pickup truck driven by Bruce Summers, Donaldson, at C.R. 15 and C.R. 46 near New Paris around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. In a news release, Elkhart County police said Smith had pulled into Summers' path when the crash occurred.

Summers was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for back pain, police said.

Smith was not injured. Police cited her for failing to yield the right of way, causing an injury, the release shows.

ARRESTS

—Jorge Torres Rivera, 25, 194 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery and intimidation after police responded to an incident around Greene Road and Homeacres Drive around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

—Jason Barsoda, 43, 10276 Glendwood Ave., Osceola, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of driving with a suspended license and driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at Main and Washington streets around 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

—Katelynn Mozes, 27, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine after police found her sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot at 19874 C.R. 6 in Bristol around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

POINTING A GUN

Michelle Roland reported to Elkhart County police a person pointed a gun at her while she tried to pass him with the vehicle she was driving in the area of 59165 C.R. 21 near Goshen around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

SHOPLIFTING

Goshen police, responding to a report of theft at Walmart stopped a female at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 10:40 p.m. Thursday. Close to $90 in merchandise was recovered, the female was released, and police said a request for a summons was sent to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office, a report shows.

BURGLARY

Martha Hamilton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary at a home, 709 N. Sixth St., around 3 p.m. Thursday.

THEFTS

—A juvenile reported to Goshen police the theft of electronics from a home, 1121 S. Eighth St., around 10:55 a.m. Thursday.

—Staff at Way Point Community Church reported to Elkhart County police a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at the church, 56893 C.R. 29, near Goshen sometime between May 5 and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

FRAUD

Elsie Stevens, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was the victim of a scam around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.