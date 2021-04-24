POLICE NEWS: Suspected narcotics seized in suspicious vehicle call

Apr. 23—Goshen police seized drugs and drug paraphernalia from a vehicle after responding to a a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday. The case is under investigation.

ARREST

Laveon Smith, 30, 630 Concord Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 20 around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

THEFT

Jami Lambright, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a four-wheel vehicle was stolen from the front yard of his home, 604 Chicago Ave., sometime between Sunday and Wednesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Goshen police responded to a call about a male vandalizing a window at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

GUN FOUND

Adam Wright reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff's he found a handgun in the glove box of a rental car at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 23283 U.S. 33, in Dunlap around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

BATTERY

Staff at Bashor Children's Home reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff's a battery that occurred between two juveniles at the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around noon Wednesday.

FRAUD

Esther Rodriguez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday several cases of check deception.