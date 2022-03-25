POLICE NEWS: Syracuse man arrested, facing child porn, drug charges

Mar. 24—Robert Fowerbaugh, 51, 411 W. Main St., Apt. 1, Syracuse, was arrested by Syracuse police on charges of possession of child pornography, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana after a search warrant was served at his home Tuesday.

During the search, child pornography, approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana were located inside the residence, according to a police report. He was transported to the Kosciusko County jail.

Anyone with additional information related to the case is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-457-5333.

ARRESTS—Jessie Vanwormer, 31, 213 Queen St., #A, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft from a motor vehicle and residential entry while at 424 N. First St., Goshen, at 4:26 a.m. Wednesday.

—A student at Goshen Junior High School, 1216 S. Indiana Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana while at the school at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday. The student was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

—Coleman Hamilton-Garver, 25, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, false informing, driving with a suspended driver's license and receiving stolen parts following a traffic stop in the area of North Main Street and Mill Street at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—A 13-year-old Middlebury girl was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of battery and intimidation while in the 13000 block of C.R. 12 at 1:25 p.m. Monday. She was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

—Austin Rink Hairell, 27, 28467 Alfred Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of resisting law enforcement while in the area of Ind. 19 and Sturdy Oaks Drive at 4:13 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Aidan Stokes, 21, 28197 Fieldhouse Ave., Lot 42, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and two outstanding warrants following an investigation at his home at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Crystal Briscoe, 47, 1301 Bay St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday. She was cited and released pending a court date.

THEFTS

—Brent St. Germain, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone cut the catalytic converter off of a box truck that was parked at Spacemaker Self Storage, 2508 College Ave., Goshen, on Saturday.

—Joshua Smoker contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday to report that medications and a wallet were stolen from a lunch box in the break room of Dutchmen Plant 845, 72440 Ind. 13, Syracuse, sometime between 4:15 and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

BURGLARY

—Julie Charles, 314 Park Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5 p.m. Wednesday to report that her home had been burglarized sometime earlier that day.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Chris Ramirez, South Bend, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the area of Pike and Fifth streets at 3:21 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information, according to police.

FRAUD

—Fern Brunner, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered she was the victim of fraud at 8:44 a.m. Wednesday.

—Tracie Spry, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at noon Tuesday to report that fraud was committed between 10:11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 1.