POLICE NEWS: Teen airlfited to hospital after crash

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·3 min read

Apr. 20—Two drivers, including a teenager, were reported injured in a two-vehicle crash near Middlebury on Monday.

A pickup truck driven by Jacob Larrison, of Sturgis, Mich., crossed the center line of U.S. 20 and collided head-on with a minivan driven by Jon Knepp, 16, of Goshen, around 2:55 p.m., the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Knepp was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to be treated for injuries that included likely internal injuries, police said.

Larrison was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

CRASH

Julie Jacobson, of Goshen, was struck by a vehicle, described as a gray or brown van, as she walked through the parking lot of Lowe's Home Improvement, 2219 Rieth Blvd., around 6 p.m. Monday, Goshen police said in a report.

Jacobson was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for possible head and arm injuries, police said.

The driver of the van apparently did not remain at the scene.

ARREST

Elroy Nelson, 31, who is homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon after police responded to an armed robbery call in the 700 block of West Pike Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The victim was not injured in the robbery, police said.

POTENTIAL CHARGE

THe Elkhart County Sheriff's Department plans to send charges to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Midway Road, in which police allege Dominique Hunley, 24, possessed a controlled substance around 8:20 p.m. on Monday.

THEFT

Jose Hernandez, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police property was stolen from his home, at 34 Springfield Drive, sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

HIT-AND-RUN

Vanessa Contreras, of Warsaw, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a crash in the 1000 block of South 10th Street around 5:50 p.m. on Monday. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 38-year-old woman from Syracuse after responding to a call at the Best Western hotel, 900 Lincolnway East, around 2:25 p.m. on Monday.

FRAUD

—Staff at Little Caesars reported to Goshen police a case of fraud involving an employee at the business, 4568 Elkhart Road, around 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

—Jodi Taylor reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department a case of fraudulent activity involving a Bristol man's checking account around 4:40 p.m. on Friday.

RUNAWAY

Staff at the Madison County Department of Child Services reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Deaprtment on Monday that a student from Bashor Children's Home in Goshen ran away from the school and left a threatening letter behind around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Xavier Weaver, 28, of Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department that he failed to return to custody around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

CHILD FOUND

Nathan Morely, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police he couldn't find his 8-year-old son after he'd let the boy ride a scooter around their neighborhood in the 1100 block of West Clinton Street around 7:05 p.m. on Monday. A passerby later found the boy near the 17000 block of C.R. 22, police said. The boy was said to be in good health and reunited with his parents, a report shows.

