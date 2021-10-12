POLICE NEWS: Teen bicyclist struck after reportedly riding into traffic

Oct. 11—A 13-year-old boy was injured when his bicycle was struck by a car in Goshen on Sunday.

The car, driven by Sandra Rodriguez of Goshen, collided with the boy's bike as he crossed Chicago Avenue from the Trinity Square shopping center toward Rogers Park around 6 p.m. The boy apparently fell onto the car's hood amid the crash, according to a report by Goshen police.

The boy was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for a leg injury, police said.

The boy had told police he looked for traffic as he crossed the street, but vehicles in the parking lot blocked his view. Another juvenile, who'd been riding with the boy, told police his friend had started to ride across the street without stopping first, the report shows.

CRASH

John Freshour, Nappanee, lost control of the vehicle he was driving, and it rolled multiple times before striking a pole and a tree along Dailey Road near Beeson Street in Cass County, Michigan, around 7:25 p.m. Sunday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Freshour was injured in the crash and was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment, police said.

Speed was a factor in the crash, the release shows, though police were unsure whether drugs or alcohol were involved. The incident remains under investigation.

ARRESTS

—Julio Lopez, 22, 312 N. Second St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to a call to the Lassus gas station, 1001 W. Pike St., around 9 p.m. Sunday.

—Crystal Lehman, 40, 18039 C.R. 20, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of battery after police responded to a report a staff member had been battered at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., around 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

—Ahmad Sobuh, 32, 415 N. Second St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at First Street and River Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Story continues

—Cristian Lucero, 25, 877 E. U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving without a license and leaving the scene of a crash, as well as for several warrants after police found he left the scene of a property damage crash in the area of C.R. 40 and Ind. 15 around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

—Tyler Fehler, 26, North Shores, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Oakland Avenue near Market Street in Nappanee around 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

—Michael Pivit, 37, Des Plaines, Illinois, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, intimidation and resisting law enforcement following a traffic stop on C.R. 17 near C.R. 20 around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

—Santiago Gomez Rodriguez, 53, 1609 Tippecanoe Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 20 around 12:25 a.m. Saturday.

—Cassandra Hertsel, 52953 Wade St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of possession of a legend drug after police went to her home to serve a warrant around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

DOG ATTACK

Mary Lou Sanchez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a loose dog killed a chicken and injured two others at a home, 1408 Hickory Place, around 3:50 p.m. Sunday. The dog was apparently restrained and later released to its owner, according to a police report.

THEFT

Mark Wyatt, Pinckney, Michigan, reported to Elkhart County police the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 12657 C.R. 2, near Middlebury sometime between Sept. 17 and Saturday.

FRAUD

—Patricia Grove, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday.

—Aaliyah Vazquez-Burgos, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between midnight Oct. 6 and 9:16 a.m. Thursday.

—Erma Mishler, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6.

RUNAWAYS

Staff at Bashor Children's Home reported to Elkhart County police a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy left the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, around 12:35 a.m. Sunday.