POLICE NEWS: Teen dies from injuries received in post-storm crash

Aug. 18—A 15-year-old girl has died after she and two other teens were injured in a crash involving a fallen tree in Elkhart after last week's thunderstorms.

Elkhart County police released updated information Tuesday, showing Tiarra Clinch, 15, died from her injuries following last week's crash.

Clinch was riding in the backseat of a vehicle driven by Nicholas Goins, Elkhart, when the vehicle struck a large tree that had fallen across C.R. 1 near Wyndtree Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. last Thursday.

Clinch had been taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with a head injury after the crash. She later died at the hospital around 2:30 p.m. Friday, police said in the updated news release.

Goins was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries after the crash. Another passenger, Emily Taber, had also gone to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Clinch's death is the second reported death related to the storms last week.

Elkhart police had announced Andrew Sickels, 34, of Elkhart was killed when his motorcycle struck a fallen tree in the 2800 block of Henke Street Wednesday night.

ARMED ROBBERY

A 16-year-old boy reported to Goshen police he was robbed by two males who came to his home in the 2300 block of Edward Drive to purchase items he had for sale around 5:55 p.m. Monday. The teen told police he was held up at gunpoint while the items were taken from him, and the suspects then fled the scene.

The boy was not injured. The case is under investigation, police said, but no description of the suspects was provided in the report.

ARRESTS

—Jenna Ryan, 53, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 120 and Ind. 13 in Middlebury around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday.

—Michael Lambert, 38, 1501 Sedgewick Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 67200 block of C.R. 17 near Goshen around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday.

—John Hill, 43, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at Pike and New streets around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

—Matthew Hill, 28, 1153 E. Walnut St., Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash in the area of 26644 Sturdy Oaks Drive in Elkhart around 9:55 p.m. Sunday.