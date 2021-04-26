POLICE NEWS: Teen injured in late-night shooting

Apr. 25—A shooting in Goshen put a teenager in the hospital Saturday night.

Goshen police responded to the situation at the Old Bag Factory, 1100 Chicago Ave., around 10:55 p.m. There, officers learned a 15-year-old boy had been taken to Goshen Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, a report shows. The boy's name was not released.

Police said the incident was apparently isolated.

The case is under investigation.

INDUSTRIAL FIRE

A fire caused massive damages to a fiberglass company in Elkhart on Friday morning.

Osolo Township firefighters, with Elkhart firefighters assisting, found smoke pouring from the rear of facility and heavy fire inside Sierra Solid Surfaces, 1510 W. Bristol St., around 8:50 a.m. Friday, the Elkhart Fire Department said in a news release.

As the operation wore on, the release shows part of the building's roof collapsed above the fire. The situation was brought under control around 11:30 a.m., with crews from Cleveland Township, Baugo Township and Penn Township assisting.

No injures were reported from the fire, the release shows.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BATTERY

Goshen police responded to a fight in which, according to a report, two people battered each other following a road rage incident at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 5:35 p.m. Saturday. One person had lip pain, police said, but both people involved refused medical treatment.

ARRESTS

—Shawna Reyes, 36, 27851 Woodview Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Reyes was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Keith Hiebner, 42, 805 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 910 W. Lincoln Ave., around 9:50 p.m. Friday.

RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT

Goshen police sought to stop an SUV near the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue around 3:25 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle parked in a private driveway and then ran from the scene, police said in a report.

Story continues

THEFTS

—A Goshen woman reported to Goshen police her mobile phone was stolen during an incident in the 2100 block of Sheridan Drive around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a theft that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 11:10 a.m. Saturday. Police said charges were filed through Goshen City Court.

—Alfredo Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his 2008 Ford F150 pickup truck was stolen from a home, 1107 E. Douglas St., around 5 a.m. Saturday.

—A 17-year-old girl reported to Goshen police her book bag was stolen from her friend's vehicle while it was parked at 2652 Ashton Pines Drive around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

—Monica Castillo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at 2645 Alpine Fir Lane sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning.

—Wonda Diop, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at 2633 Ponderosa Court sometime between late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

—Jesse Estes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from the 200 block of South Main Street Thursday.

—Terry Wallin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Friday his weed eater was stolen from a home, 206 New St., sometime within the past couple days.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Goshen police responded to a call about a possible vandalism at the Disabled American Veterans location, 708 W. Pike St., around 8:35 p.m. Saturday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Jason Long, Ligonier, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck while it was parked at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 6:45 p.m. Friday.

—Alexander Anderson, Wyoming, reported to Goshen police he was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, around 4 p.m. Friday. Anderson did not report any injuries from the incident.

—Goshen police responded to a hit-and-run crash at Elkhart and Midway roads around 8:55 a.m. Friday. An investigation is underway.

FRAUD

Darrylnique Jackson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a scam that occurred around 10 a.m. Saturday.