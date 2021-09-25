POLICE NEWS: Teen shot, injured in Goshen

Sep. 25—Goshen police are investigating a shooting in which a teenager was injured Thursday night.

Police responded to a call that a 17-year-old boy was at Goshen Hospital and receiving treatment for a leg wound around 9:10 p.m. He had apparently been shot in the 200 block of South Eighth Street, according to a police report.

The teen had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made in this case, and police didn't have information about a suspect or suspects to release.

ARRESTS

—Michael Leach, 30, 709 N. Chicago Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of driving as a habitual traffic violator, possession of drug paraphernalia and false informing following a traffic stop at Martin's Supermarket, 1527 Bashor Road, around 5:05 p.m. Thursday. Police said Leach had initially identified himself as Jared Yoder during the stop.

—Lindsey Camacho, 21, 317 S. 27th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana after police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at Quality Product Sales Inc., 2301 W. Wilden Ave., around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Camacho was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

THEFT

Staff at River of Life Fellowship reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday the catalytic converter was stolen from a church vehicle at the church, 11162 Ind. 120, in Middlebury sometime between June 28 and Sept. 16.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Lindsey Short, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a crash near the intersection of Chicago and West Lincoln avenues around 8:35 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information, police said.

—Annette Tice, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while it was parked in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory, 4024 Elkhart Road, around noon Thursday.

—Anel Bouknight, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a crash in the 500 block of West Wilden Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Thursday. The driver of one of the vehicles then fled the scene, according to a report.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Evan Duncan, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County police a suspect damaged his Ring doorbell and then went into his home without permission at 27127 C.R. 150 around 4:50 p.m. Thursday.