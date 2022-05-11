POLICE NEWS: Teens arrested for illegal firearm possession

May 10—Three teenagers were arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm following a traffic stop on Goshen's northwest side late Monday evening.

According to Goshen police, a traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Wilden Avenue and Sweetbriar Drive at 11:50 p.m. Monday.

During the stop, Yanni Romero, 19, 1502 James Place South, Goshen, was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

Two others, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, were also arrested during the stop on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

OTHER ARRESTS

—Ana Reyes and Ubaldo Salamanca, both of 318 Brookside Manor, Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor while at their home at 9:31 p.m. Monday. They were transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Cheryl Klingberg, 58, 6326 Kentucky Ave., Hammond, and Orville Elzey, 53, Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of shoplifting while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 4:51 p.m. Monday. They were transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—A 15-year-old girl was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana while at The Crossing school, 1824 Reliance Road, Goshen, at 12:24 p.m. Monday. She was released to the custody of a guardian.

—Domenica Valdez Ortiz, 23, 504 Noelwood Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in th 1800 block of Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 4:18 a.m. Tuesday. She was released pending a court date.

—Julio Aldaz-Renteria, 31, 3 Sunrise Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of driving while a habitual traffic violator and driving while never having obtained a driver's license following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 38 and C.R. 19 at 4:43 a.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.

—Jose Cuevas Santos, 27, 114 S. Eighth St., Apt. A, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon, domestic battery in the presence of a minor and domestic battery on a person under the age of 14 when the offender is at least 18 years of age while in the 2600 block of Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart, at 10:17 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Chris Geist, 55, 1103 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of battery and an outstanding Goshen warrant while at his home at 12:49 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Nicholas Pernice, 45, 211 Crescent St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while in the 900 block of Michigan Avenue, Goshen, at 7:08 a.m. Friday. He was released pending a court date.

—A 17-year-old Goshen boy was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana while at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 12:38 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center and later released to his parents.

—Cynthia Johnson, 65, 1503 S. 11th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated while at the intersection of College Avenue and Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 8:09 p.m. Friday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Kaitlin Ward, 21, 1535 Cantondale Lane, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing her vehicle in the area of C.R. 28 and C.R. 1 at 11:05 p.m. Friday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Callie Kelley, 27, 2100 E. Bristol St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Bristol and Cassopolis streets at 4:11 a.m. Saturday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Laurie Hardy, 41, 10039 C.R. 4, Lot 14, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of public intoxication after deputies were dispatched to the area of C.R. 2 and Greenfield Parkway at 9:54 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of person in a state of intoxication on a public roadway. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Drew Damer, 18, 20227 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 12:21 p.m. Saturday.

—Eduardo Duenas Duron, 22, 2326 E. Pierceton Road, Winona Lake, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle in the area of U.S. 20 and Ind. 19, Elkhart, at 12:21 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Whitney Bradley, 32, 404 W. Garfield Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement following a traffic stop in the area of Ash Road and Old U.S. 33 at 2:56 a.m. Sunday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

CRASHES

—A Bristol woman was injured in a three-vehicle collision at 5:17 p.m. Friday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Elizabeth Pope, 61, Elkhart, was driving her vehicle east on C.R. 6 approaching the C.R. 11 intersection when she reportedly failed to slow her vehicle in time to avoid colliding with the rear of a second vehicle that had stopped in traffic ahead of her for a red light. The force of the collision caused the second vehicle, driven by Amanda Wilmore, 29, Elkhart, to collide with the rear of a third vehicle, driven by Jeffrey Helbing, 59, Bristol, that was also stopped in traffic for the red light, deputies said. A passenger in Helbing's vehicle, Lisa Helbing, 53, Bristol, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of back pain resulting from the collision. Pope, Wilmore and Jeffrey Helbing were uninjured. Pope was cited for following too closely.

—Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at noon Saturday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Sarah Lake, 38, Elkhart, was driving her vehicle south on C.R. 11 when she reportedly failed to yield the right of way at the C.R. 30 intersection and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading east on C.R. 30, resulting in a collision. Lake was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of head and arm pain resulting from the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Kenneth Saeger, 50, Goshen, complained of knee pain, while a passenger in his vehicle, Pamela Saeger, complained of chest pain. They were also transported to Elkhart General Hospital or treatment. Lake was cited for disregarding a stop sign resulting in bodily injury and operating a vehicle with expired plates.

—A Goshen woman was injured when she was struck by a vehicle while walking in a parking lot early Tuesday morning in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Maria Coto, 39, 66236 Chamfers Lane, Goshen, was walking east in a parking lot at 2602 College Ave., Goshen, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south in the parking lot. Coto was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of hip and upper leg pain resulting from the collision. The driver of the vehicle, Jenny Hernandez, 20, 508 I Lane, Apt. 2D, Elkhart, was uninjured.

THEFTS

—Nick Gaerte, Warsaw, contacted Goshen police at 10:59 a.m. Sunday to report the theft of an excavating equipment control panel that occurred in the 1900 block of Lincolnway East, Goshen.

—Linda Caldwell, 907 S. Main St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:32 a.m. Monday to report that all of her medication had been stolen.

—Judith Suarez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:30 p.m. Saturday to report that someone stole the license plate from off of her vehicle while it was parked at 621 Pringle Drive, Goshen.

—Ciara Ramirez-Pizana, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:13 p.m. Saturday to report that someone stole her vehicle while it was parked at 444 Dewey Ave., Goshen.

—Cathy Back, 1325 Park Meadows Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:37 p.m. Saturday to report a theft that occurred at her residence.

—Lois Loucks, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:13 p.m. Friday to report the theft of a planter from a residence near the 1300 block of Park Meadows Drive, Goshen.

—David Geesaman, 54610 C.R. 1, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole his black Ruger American 9mm handgun from out of his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway sometime between 11 p.m. April 20 and noon April 21.

—Sheila Bolen contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:36 p.m. Friday to report that a 2022 Cherokee Alpha Wolf 30RDB travel trailer was stolen while parked at 11550 Harter Drive, Middlebury, sometime between March 31 and April 8.

—Brandon Arnold, 54555 Thrash Lane, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:49 p.m. Saturday to report that someone stole his riding lawnmower from his property.

—Tina Smart contacted Elkhart County deputies at noon Sunday to report that someone stole the license plate from off of her vehicle while it was parked at 22834 Pine Arbor Drive, Elkhart.

—Goshen police were contacted at 2:15 p.m. Monday regarding a bicycle that was stolen Thursday while parked at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, Goshen.

—Seth Kauffman, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:17 p.m. Monday to report that his bicycle was stolen while parked at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St., Goshen.

—Jennifer Kisrow, legal officer for Keystone RV, 2642 Hackberry Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:59 p.m. Monday to report the theft of multiple VIN plates from RV units at the property.

—Jamie Sanchez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:02 p.m. Monday to report the theft of items from Flex Tech Hose, 1508 Eisenhower Drive North, Goshen.

BURGLARIES

—Alexander Aquino Reyes, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:39 p.m. Saturday to report that his storage unit at 3031 Peddlers Village Road, Goshen, had been burglarized.

—Richard Kaiser, 50996 North Shore Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:30 a.m. Monday to report that someone broke into his garage and stole his Cadillac CTS, various tools and 10 gallons of gasoline sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday. The vehicle was later recovered in St. Joseph County.

FRAUD

—Sandra McMasters, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:15 p.m. Friday to report that someone might be using her Social Security number.

—Daniel Greenawalt, 58846 Chelsielee Court, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:46 p.m. Friday to report that fraud occurred between 8 a.m. and noon April 23.

—Adriana Mendoza, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:05 p.m. Sunday to report that fraud occurred between 3 p.m. May 2 and 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

—Delores Bontrager, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:10 p.m. Monday to report that someone used her debit card information to make purchases without her permission between January and Monday.

VANDALISM

—Alyssa Lichti, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:47 p.m. Friday to report vandalism to her vehicle while it was parked at 513 S. Cottage Ave., Goshen.

—Kyle Johnson, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:18 p.m. Friday to report that two of his vehicle's tires had been slashed while it was parked at 524 S. Fifth St., Goshen.

—Jason Kincaid, 507 Revere Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:08 p.m. Monday to report that someone had vandalized his mailbox.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Ana Alvarez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:42 a.m. Saturday to report that someone damaged the rear window of her vehicle while it was parked at 1507 Hickory Place, Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours.

—Shannon Linville, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:46 p.m. Saturday to report that someone damaged his vehicle while it was parked at 518 Dewey Ave., Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours.

—Goshen police were patrolling in the 500 block of Dewey Avenue at 3:46 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of criminal mischief in the area. During the patrol, a vehicle was located with a damaged front windshield. The owner of the vehicle could not be located.

—Julie Bruder, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:47 p.m. Friday to report that someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked at 206 Dewey Ave., Goshen.

—Queen Idewu contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:12 p.m. Friday to report that someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked at 27923 Willard Road, Elkhart, at approximately 6:10 p.m. Friday.

—Edward Hammond, 315 W. Oakridge Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:54 a.m. Monday to report that someone damaged a window at his residence by throwing an object through it.

—Nick Pellus, 26642 Roseland Road, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:14 p.m. Sunday to report that someone damaged his mailbox sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

—Goshen police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Amberwood Drive, Goshen, at 10:48 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of damage to a home and vehicle in the area that may have been caused by a projectile. The incident remains under investigation.SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE—Goshen police were dispatched to the 700 block of South Greene Road, Goshen, at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of an SUV chasing a pick-up truck and shots being fired at the truck. Officers were unable to locate the vehicles or any evidence of gunfire, according to police.

—Goshen police were dispatched to the 2900 block of West Wilden Avenue at 12:48 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of approximately five to seven sounds of gunfire. No evidence of gunfire was located, according to police.