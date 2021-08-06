POLICE NEWS: Teen's death under investigation

Aug. 6—The death of a teenager in Goshen is under investigation.

Emergency crews, in response to a call, found a 17-year-old boy dead at a home, 319 N. Second St., around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Goshen police report.

Detectives from the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are investigating the case. The unit's responsibilities include investigating the deaths of all minors under 18 years old.

No information was released Thursday about the cause and manner of death, nor whether or not it involved suspicious activity or other situations.

CRASH

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.

A minivan driven by Ward Smeltzer, Goshen, crossed the center line of Ind. 15 and collided head-on with an oncoming car driven by Earnest Holliday, Goshen, near C.R. 29 around 2:35 p.m. In a news release, Elkhart County police said Smeltzer had passed out before the crash.

Smeltzer was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for head injuries, police said. Police also cited him for driving left of the center line.

A passenger in Holliday's car, Courtney Pringle, Goshen, was also taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for head injuries, police said. Holliday did not report any injuries.

ARRESTS

—Martin Anguiano Delgado, 30, 21936 Kimberly Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy after police said he violated a protection order in the 300 block of Gra-Roy Drive around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

—Richard Bascom West II, 19, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on River Lake Court near Ox Bow Drive near Dunlap around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday.

RAPE

Goshen police received a report involving the rape of a female in the city around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Jamie Anglemyer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police there was damage to his property, 622 River Ave., sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Goshen police responded to a scene where a stop sign was apparently struck and knocked down by a vehicle at Martin's Supermarket, 1527 Bashor Road, around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

—Goshen police received a report about a hit-and-run crash that occurred at Messick Drive and Kercher Road around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

BURGLARY

Dennis Deeter reported to Elkhart County police tools were stolen from a storage unit, 16608 Skyview Road, sometime between July 29 and Tuesday.

DOG BITE

Dakota Davis, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a dog bite that occurred at Pet Supply Plus, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday.

FRAUD

Kenneth Alavarado-Roman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was the victim of a phone scam around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.