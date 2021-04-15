POLICE NEWS: Text sent to victim helped lead police to robbery suspects

Apr. 14—Two suspects have been charged in the robbery of a man at a local parking lot last year.

Adonis Blake, 21, Elwood, and Morgan Carlson, 20, Greenfield, each face a Level 3 count of armed robbery in a case filed Tuesday.

The investigation began Oct. 6 when the victim told Goshen police he was held up outside the Ashton Pines Apartment complex. The victim reported he met up with a woman he knew through SnapChat at a parking lot at the complex, and she claimed to have car troubles. As the victim looked at the car, he told police two men walked up and pointed guns at him, robbing him of his wallet, his phone, a gold chain and money he kept in his vehicle. The men and the woman, who the victim identified as Carlson, then rushed into the car, where a second woman was a passenger, and fled, details in the probable cause affidavit show.

The victim also showed police a text he'd received, which apparently went to his number on accident and indicated a tactic involving the second woman leading up to the robbery. Investigators traced the phone number to Blake, as well as to the second woman, and then learned Blake and Carlson were in a relationship, the affidavit shows.

When investigators sought to interview Carlson and Blake, they both sought an attorney. But the affidavit alleges Blake then offered to roll on the second man in the robbery by offering his identity in exchange for a deal. Police, according to the affidavit, told Blake they weren't in a position to make such bargains.

Blake was arrested on outstanding warrants, and while in jail, his calls were monitored. While talking to Morgan, he allegedly stated they used BB guns in the robbery and for her to make that known to "them," according to the affidavit.

The second woman in the case was also interviewed and corroborated information about the robbery, according to the affidavit.

The case was filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court, and warrants were issued for Blake and Carlson's arrests.

Story continues

CHILD MOLESTING

Luis Amaya Alvardo, 24, Elkhart, is charged with two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting.

He's accused of inappropriately touching a youth under 14 years old after Elkhart police investigated a report of a molestation at an address in Elkhart last Saturday, details in the probable cause affidavit in the case show.

During an interview with investigators, Amaya Alvardo allegedly admitted to the inappropriate touching, the affidavit shows. He was then arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The case was filed Tuesday in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.

ARRESTS

—Anatoliy Strizheus, 53, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a situation in the 1000 block of Foxbriar Lane around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

—Jennifer Meinika, 46, Columbia City, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft with a prior conviction after police responded to allegations Meinika had stolen items from Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, and was undressing herself in the parking lot around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

—Nicole Drinsky, 37, 519 New York St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of violating a trespassing warning at a home in the 1000 block of South 11th Street around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday. Drinsky was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

RESTAURANT FIRE

Elkhart firefighters responded to a Burger King, 1440 S. Nappanee St., where they found smoke coming from the rear door and roof of the restaurant around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday. A fire was then located inside up above ceiling tiles, according to an Elkhart Fire Department news release.

The fire was brought under control in about a half hour.

Everybody inside the building had escaped safely, and no injuries were reported, the release shows.

CRASHES

—An SUV driven by Michael Mulcahey, South Bend, rear-ended an SUV driven by Alexis Bynum, Fort Wayne, while Bynum was stopped at a red light at Pike Street and Indiana Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Goshen police said in a report.

Bynum received medical treatment for back pain, the report shows. Mulcahey did not report any injuries.

—An SUV driven by Taylor Stidham, Elkhart, rear-ended an SUV driven by Tara Layne, Goshen, while Layne was stopped and waiting to turn from U.S. 33 onto Douglas Street around 7:55 a.m. Monday, Goshen police said in a report.

Stidham told police she was distracted by her infant in the back seat, the report shows. She apparently needed medical treatment for chest pain.

Layne also received treatment for head pain, the report shows.

HIT-AND-RUN

David Windsor, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police he was involved in a vehicle crash in the 800 block of Middlebury Street around 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. Windsor reported the driver of the other vehicle left the scene.

DRUG POSSESSION

Elkhart County Community Corrections staff reported to Elkhart County police a person on electronic monitoring allegedly possessed drugs and drug paraphernalia and the Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., in Goshen around 1:05 p.m. Tuesday.

THEFTS

—Alicia-Marie Carrillo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 422 W. Wilden Ave., sometime Tuesday morning.

—City of Goshen staff reported to Goshen police post covers were stolen from Hay Park, 1414 W. Plymouth Ave., around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the covers were later recovered.

—Lester Hart reported to Elkhart County police a water pump was stolen from a home, 12648 York Lane, in Middlebury sometime between Sunday and Tuesday.

FRAUD

Caragen Grant, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday withdrawals were made from her bank account after her wallet was stolen.