POLICE NEWS: Theft suspect allegedly left ID behind

Oct. 22—The suspect in a theft case faces charges after allegedly leaving his ID card at the scene.

Goshen police have sent charges against Dustin Ellsworth, 44, 57687 Roys Ave., Elkhart, to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review. According to a report, police responded to a call about a theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday. While en route, police said Ellsworth had fled, but left his identification card at the scene.

CHARGES FILED

Goshen police have sent charges against Adam Hopkins, 31, 1019 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review. According to a report, police responded to a call about an invasion of privacy at the Winchester Trails mobile home park around 10:05 p.m. Wednesday.

ARREST

Logan Blount, 21, Walkerton, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at C.R. 138 and U.S. 33 in Goshen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BURGLARY

Tabitha Leadford, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that juveniles broke into a shed at her home, 508 Cross St., around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday.

THEFTS

—Nyan Sallis, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his backpack was stolen from a home, 1506 West Ave., around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.

—Roger Murphy reported to Elkhart County police his 2013 Nissan Rogue was stolen from 29000 C.R. 146 near New Paris sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Monday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Aryanna Windmon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a crash at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 5:05 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of one of the vehicles left the scene without exchanging information.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 23-year-old man at a home, 910 Walden Lane, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Joseph McGaughey, 44, Bristol, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody around 4:05 p.m. Monday.