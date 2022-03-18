POLICE NEWS: Three arrested on multiple drug-related charges

Mar. 17—Three South Bend residents are facing multiple drug-related charges following their arrest in connection with a shoplifting incident in Goshen Wednesday night.

According to Goshen police, officers were dispatched to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of shoplifters in the self-checkout. Upon arrival, dispatch advised that the alleged shoplifters had entered a car and were leaving the store parking lot heading north.

A short time later, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of South 15th Street and Illinois Street.

During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle, Linda Robinson, 35, 18860 Waite Blvd., South Bend, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia and a Michigan warrant.

A second passenger in the vehicle, Tyler Umbarger, 41, 53049 Oakmont West Drive, South Bend, was arrested on charges of possession of paraphernalia, false informing and a Michigan warrant.

The driver of the vehicle, Williams Mills, 34, 814 Huey St., South Bend, was also arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Additionally, police noted that charges for shoplifting will be forwarded to the county prosecutor's office for all three individuals.

ARRESTS

—John Voor, 60, 54727 Little Flower Trail, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Cassopolis Street and Windsor Avenue at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday. He was booked into the county jail.

CRASHES

—Margaret Rust, Elkhart, told Goshen police her vehicle was sideswiped by a second vehicle while in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or contacting police.

THEFTS

—Brian Mast, Goshen, told Goshen police his bike was stolen while parked at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St., at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday.

Story continues

—Patrick Miller, 312 E. Jefferson St., Goshen, told Goshen police his bike was stolen while parked at his residence at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

FRAUD

—Roberta Hudson told Elkhart County police she discovered someone had used her debit card account to charge approximately $3,000 without her permission at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Lamar Shidler, 601 Colorado St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday to report that a storage structure on his property had been damaged.