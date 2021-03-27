POLICE NEWS: Three arrests involve methamphetamine

Mar. 26—Goshen police made three arrests involving methamphetamine.

Misty Smith, 30, 3215 Kelsey Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a hypodermic syringe following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Wilden Avenue and North Third Street at 6:09 a.m. Thursday. She was booked into the county jail.

Brent Cook, 41, address unknown, and Trent Rader, 30, Goshen, were both arrested by Goshen police on charges of dealing methamphetamine following a traffic stop in the 900 block of North Main Street at 10:56 a.m. Thursday. Cook was also found to have warrants for his arrest in Kosciusko and Elkhart counties. Both men were booked into the county jail.

CRASH REPORTS

—Danielle Ratcliff, Goshen, told Goshen police she was involved in a motor vehicle crash in the 3000 block of Sourwood Drive at 4:58 a.m. Friday and the driver of the other vehicle did not stop and left the scene without exchanging information.

THEFTS

—A representative of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, filed a report with Goshen police at 1:35 p.m. Thursday referencing a shoplifting incident that occurred Tuesday.

—Ramona Mahler, 1300 Greencroft Drive, filed a report with Goshen police at 4:35 p.m. Thursday indicating someone had stolen her eyeglasses sometime earlier in the day.

—Melissa Strenke, 53586 C.R. 27, Bristol, filed a report with Elkhart County police Wednesday indicating someone borrowed her 2019 Jeep Renegade on March 7 and is refusing to return the vehicle to her.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Pam Yoder, Goshen, told Goshen police she noticed someone had vandalized property at 624 E. Jackson St. with graffiti at 2:48 p.m. Thursday.

BOMB THREAT REPORTED

—A representative of the Goshen post office filed a report with Elkhart County police at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday indicating that a mail carrier had discovered a letter with ink handwriting stating that explosives had been placed in a location within Elkhart County. The sheriff's office investigated the names and addresses listed in the letter and no explosives were located.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

—An employee of Dollar Tree, 2357 Lincolnway East, filed a report with Goshen police Thursday indicating that a man exposed his genitals to customers while at the business at 10:26 a.m. Thursday.