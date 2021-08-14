POLICE NEWS: Three injured when vehicle strikes tree

Aug. 14—Three teens were injured when a vehicle drove into a downed tree in Elkhart on Thursday night.

Nicholas Goins, Elkhart, was driving south on C.R. 1 when his vehicle crashed into a large tree that had fallen across the road near Wyndtree Boulevard around 9:20 p.m., according to a news release by Elkhart County police.

Goins and one of his passengers, Emily Taber, were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for their injuries, with the release indicating Goins' injuries were serious.

Another passenger, a 15-year-old juvenile, was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to be treated for a head injury, police said.

ARRESTS

—Bradley Lantz, 36, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery and strangulation after police responded to an incident in the 200 block of Tanglewood Drive around 3:40 a.m. Friday.

—Guillermo Gonzalez Cano, 24, 308 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Fairfield Avenue around 9:55 p.m. Thursday.

—Jim Downs, 65, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, intimidation and pointing a firearm after police responded to an incident in the 2200 block of Revere Drive around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday.

INTIMIDATION

—Delafonta Ward reported to Elkhart County police a suspect threatened to shoot him and his home following an argument at the Timberbrook mobile home park, 54686 C.R. 19, in Bristol around 1:35 p.m. Thursday.

—A 17-year-old boy reported to Goshen police he was threatened while he was working at Steak 'n Shake, 4025 Elkhart Road, around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

BURGLARY

Kipp Lowe reported to Elkhart County police a burglary to Lincolnway Sales and Service, 57057 Ind. 15, in Goshen sometime between 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 3:40 a.m. Friday.

THEFTS

—Milexx Cotner, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the license plate from his vehicle was stolen sometime between 3 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 a.m. Friday.

—Frank Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police funds from a credit card were stolen around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

—A 17-year-old juvenile reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from Meijer, 4522, Elkhart Road, around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

—Esmeralda Castillo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at 1016 S. 16th St. sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

—Stephen Mishler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle seat was stolen from 112 E. Lincoln Ave. sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

CRASHES

—A car driven by Cory Williams, South Bend, struck an SUV driven by Samantha Gross, Edwardsburg, Michigan, in the roundabout at Ash Road and C.R. 6. Williams' car then struck the brick edge of the roundabout, went off the road and overturned around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to Elkhart County police. In a news release, police said Williams had fallen asleep while driving shortly before the crash.

Williams was injured and taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment, police said.

Gross did not report any injuries.

—Ricardo Juarez, South Bend, disregarded a stop sign, and the van he was driving collided with an SUV driven by Dolly Garber, Goshen, at C.R. 20 and Ind. 13 around 12:05 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Juarez was injured in the crash and was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment, police said.

Garber was also injured and was also taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment.

LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH/HIT-AND-RUN

—Goshen police responded to a situation where a vehicle had been driven off the road and into a field along the 2800 block of Eisenhower Drive North around 9:40 p.m. Thursday. Nobody was found in the vehicle, and police don't know if anybody was injured in the incident. An investigation is underway.

—Douglas Weaver reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was struck in a hit-and-run crash at Lowe's Home Improvement, 2219 Rieth Blvd., around noon Thursday.

—Tamara Wolff-Baus, Avila, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a crash at C.R. 17 and Rieth Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange information, a police report shows.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Goshen Parks Department staff reported to Goshen police the wall of the men's restroom at Abshire Park, 1302 E. Lincoln Ave., was damaged sometime Wednesday evening.

FRAUD

Elsie Stevens, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her Social Security number was fraudulently used around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.