POLICE NEWS: Three-vehicle crash injures one

Aug. 10—One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash south of New Paris Monday.

A pickup truck driven by Glen Farmwald, Nappanee, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Jesse Henry, Nappanee while Henry was stopped in traffic on Ind. 15 north of U.S. 6 around 2:50 p.m. The crash then pushed Henry's truck in the rear of a car driven by Kathleen Ginter, Warsaw, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Henry was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for an injury, police said.

Farmwald and Ginter did not report any injuries. Farmwald was also cited by police for distracted driving.

CRASH

Adam Leonard, Goshen, swerved to avoid striking a deer, and the car he was driving then left the side of C.R. 32, struck a tree and rolled several times into a ditch near C.R. 11 west of Goshen around 11:15 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Leonard was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for a leg injury, police said.

ARREST

Gavin Metzger, 20, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at Bristol Estates mobile home park, 53586 C.R. 27, around 11:10 a.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Jenifer Murray, West Virginia, reported to Goshen police eggs were thrown at her vehicle, damaging it, while she was at a home, 202 Queen St., around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

THEFTS

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police thefts from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, that occurred Aug. 2 and last Friday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a theft from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, that occurred last Thursday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Christopher Tate, 30, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 11 a.m. last Friday.