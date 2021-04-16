POLICE NEWS: Traffic stop leads to one arrest

Apr. 15—Cylee Choate, 31, 2621 E. Bristol St., Elkhart, was arrested by Middlebury police and jailed on a charge of driving with a suspended license, as well as on warrants, following a traffic stop at Bristol Avenue and Pleasant Street in Middlebury around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday.

THEFTS

—Justin Gole, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of packages from a home, 1313 S. Ninth St., around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Wednesday a theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on April 9.

FRAUD

—Schuyler Barkes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person he loaned a car to on Tuesday has refused to return it.

—Cameron Smith, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of a phone scam that occurred while he was at work at Gleason Industrial Products, 612 E. Reynolds St., around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday.

RUNAWAY

Staff at Bashor Children's Home reported to Elkhart County police a person ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Ricardo Herrera-Hurtado, 30, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday he failed to return to custody April 9.