POLICE NEWS: Traffic stop nets 250+ pounds of marijuana; two arrested

Nov. 5—Two Oregon residents were arrested after police reportedly found more than 250 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle in LaGrange County.

Carlos Silva Rivas, 28, and Margarito Alvarez, 41, both of White City, Oregon, face charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana Wednesday.

Their pickup truck was stopped by an Indiana State Police trooper on the Indiana Toll Road near the Howe/LaGrange exit around noon. During the stop, an investigation found about 259 pounds of pot in the truck, police said in a news release.

Silva Rivas and Alvarez were arrested at the scene and jailed on the charges, police said.

VEHICLES DAMAGED AT PLANTS

Goshen police received several reports of vehicles that were damaged at local recreational vehicle facilities Wednesday.

Whitney Farrow, Leesburg, reported to Goshen police her vehicle and several others were damaged while parked at Keystone RV plants, 2833 Sourwood Drive and 2845 Hackberry Drive. Property was also stolen from one vehicle, according to the report.

Sheila Balog, Goshen, reported her vehicle was also damaged at the Keystone RV plant along Sourwood Drive, around 2 p.m. And Carlos Gallardo, Goshen, reported his vehicle was damaged at a Keystone RV plant, 2769 Elders Drive, around 2:25 p.m.

ARRESTS

—Raven Grayson, 27, and Zachary Morone, 31, both of 307 E. Walnut St., Nappanee, were arrested by Goshen police and jailed each on charges of possession of hypodermic needles and possession of drug paraphernalia after police reported the two were found unresponsive in a vehicle at Harbor Freight Tools, 4430 Elkhart Road, around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

—Mesita Sanchez, 19, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.

—Necko Purnell, 29, 1440 Valentines Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement, as well as on a warrant following a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near Lewis Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. A report shows after the stop, police had found more drugs on Purnell at the Elkhart County Jail and that he had allegedly resisted there.

—Ignacio Chagoya, 50, 57835 S. Seventh St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of reckless driving and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and C.R. 10 in Bristol around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.

—Derek Reynolds, 34, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of domestic battery and strangulation after police responded to a situation in the 18000 block of C.R. 104 around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

CRASHES

—An SUV driven by Jack Sheets, Nappanee, disregarded a stop sign and collided with a car driven by James Sommer, Granger, at C.R. 21 and C.R. 146 near New Paris around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Sommer was injured, and was then taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment, police said.

Sheets did not report any injuries.

—An SUV driven by Alondra Sosa, Ligonier, disregarded a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck driven by Linley Clark, Elkhart, at C.R. 37 and C.R. 36 near Goshen around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Clark was injured and taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment, police said. Sosa was also injured and taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.

BURGLARY

Maria Godoy, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she found the front door open at her home, 310 N. Second St., and items inside were missing around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

THEFTS

—Krysten Burgess, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police prescription medication was stolen from a Forest River RV plant, 3010 College Ave., around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday.

—Terry Null, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the license plate registration sticker was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in the 200 block of South 28th Street sometime between Aug. 21 and Wednesday.

—Travis Hill, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police medication was stolen from a vehicle that was parked at his home, 53586 C.R. 27, sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

—Fay Schwartz reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at 53713 C.R. 35 in Middlebury sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Ashley Hollenbach reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at a home, 53160 C.R. 35, in Middlebury sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 7:45 a.m. Monday.

—Staff at H&H Tiling and Excavating reported to Elkhart County police the windshield of an excavator was smashed, and a rear windshield may have been shot while the vehicle was in a field near 17580 Ind. 4 sometime between Oct. 13 and Monday.

FRAUD

—Derek Christophel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday he was scammed by a person he met online.

—Ronald Krueger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday his personal identity information was used to open a checking account at a local bank.

—Nathan Steffen, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police more than $1,600 was transferred out of his bank account sometime between Oct. 19 and Monday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

—Gilberto Virgilio Hernandez, 40, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.

—Chelsea Reason, 29, Mishawaka, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody around 6:20 p.m. Monday.

INCORRIGIBILITY

Elkhart County police received a report from a man, who said his 13-year-old daughter took his car and left their home in the 19000 block of Sun Valley Boulevard near Goshen around 2:40 a.m. Monday.