POLICE NEWS: Truck driver killed in Toll Road crash

Sep. 14—An Ohio man died following a two-vehicle crash near a construction zone on the Indiana Toll Road on Monday evening.

A tractor-trailer driven by Herbert Meade, 67, Olmestead Township, Ohio, rear-ended another tractor-trailer driven by Michael Ashley, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio as Ashley slowed for traffic at a lane restriction in a construction site near the 125 mile marker of the highway in LaGrange County around 5:10 p.m., the Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Emergency responders rescued Meade from his truck, but he died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

Ashley was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

ARRESTS

—Lamarcus Johnson, 25, Lima, Ohio, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at U.S. 6 and C.R. 43 near Syracuse around 7:25 p.m. Monday. A passenger in the vehicle, Deloris Bonner, 27, was also arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. Bonner was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Goshen police arrested a man and jailed him on a warrant following a traffic stop near 1925 Lincolnway East around 7:10 p.m. Monday. Police alleged the male was found to have an analog substance on him during the stop. No names were provided in the report.

—Derrick Santistevan, 35, Nappanee, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 8 a.m. Monday. Santistevan was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

THEFTS

—Staff at Goshen Community Schools reported to Goshen police Monday vehicle parts were stolen sometime over the weekend.

—Neil Detweiler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 203 W. Wilden Ave., around 5:40 p.m. Monday.

—Staff at Pro Motors reported to Goshen police catalytic converters were stolen from two Penske trucks at the business, 1814 Lincolnway East, around 3:05 p.m. Monday.

Story continues

—David Izak reported to Elkhart County police the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at 23902 Himebaugh Ave. near Dunlap sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

—Cathy Bell reported to Elkhart County police the license plate was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 23613 Spring River Drive, near Dunlap sometime between midnight and noon Sunday.

CRASH

Adam Wortinger, Elkhart, lost control of the motorcycle he was driving, left the side of Ind. 120 and struck a mailbox near C.R. 17 around 10:55 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Wortinger was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The crash is under investigation.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Danny Thomas, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a home was entered at 1723 Windsor Lane around 11:15 a.m. Monday. No items were reported stolen.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Denielle Hiles, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck her vehicle on Lincolnway East at Keystone Drive around 8:30 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle allegedly didn't stop to exchange information at the scene.

—Matthew Brown, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked in front of his home, 100 Crescent St., around 8:15 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle then fled the scene, the report shows.

—Meiling Yordy, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a crash that occurred in the parking lot of CVS, 410 S. Main St., around 5:10 p.m. Monday. The driver of one of the vehicles left the scene without exchanging information or calling police.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

DeAdrian Grundy reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was dented and keyed while it was parked at RV Manufacturing Enterprises, 72440 Ind. 13, near Syracuse on Sept. 8.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police reported a 65-year-old woman was issued a trespassing warning from 75 Richmond Court around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

FRAUD

Timothy Hammond, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he believed someone cashed two checks that were issued to him around 10:55 a.m. Monday.