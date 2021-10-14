POLICE NEWS: Two arrested after meth allegedly thrown from vehicle

Oct. 14—Two people were jailed following a traffic stop in which police said drugs were tossed from a vehicle Tuesday night.

Lance Earley, 36, 16180 C.R. 42, Goshen, and Kirsten Johnson, 22, 70649 C.R. 11, Nappanee were each arrested by Elkhart County police after the stop on C.R. 4 near C.R. 7 around 11:10 p.m.

In a report, police said Earley and Johnson threw methamphetamine out of the vehicle before it stopped. The drugs were later recovered by officers.

Early was jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and driving with a suspended license. Johnson was jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.

ARREST

Christian Archbold, 26, Winona Lake, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic offender following a traffic stop at 2309 Lincolnway East around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

CRASH

A flatbed truck driven by William McGary, Garrett, rear-ended an SUV driven by Catherine Reedy, Middlebury, as Reedy slowed due to traffic on U.S. 20 near C.R. 33 around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Reedy had an injury from the crash, the release shows.

McGary did not report any injuries.

BATTERY

Jessica Bainter, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was battered while working at Dairy Farmers of America, 1110 S. Ninth St., around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 50-year-old man after responding to a call to Marathon, 501 E. Madison St., around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Shemiah Dawson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her screen door was damaged at her home, 94 Winchester Trail, around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Marvin Long, 50, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.