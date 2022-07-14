POLICE NEWS: Two drivers cited following crash

Jul. 14—MILLERSBURG — Distracted driving may have been the cause of a collision on S.R. 13 Tuesday afternoon.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office reported that at around 12:38 p.m., Sarahi Rodriguez was driving on S.R. 13, south of C.R. 36, and dialing her phone when her 2015 GMC Terrain ran into the rear of a 2011 Ford F550's trailer driven by Ben Raber.

Rodriguez was ticketed for using a cell phone without the use of a hands-free device and Raber was ticketed for operating a commercial vehicle without a commercial driver's license.

THEFT/SHOPLIFTING

—Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, reported to city police shoplifting by known individuals at 2:16 p.m. The two fled the scene before police arrived.

—Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, reported to city police shoplifting at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect answered a black SUV and fled south on C.R. 15.

—Makenna Peterson reported to Goshen city police that her wallet was stolen from Little Caesars, 712 Lincolnway East.

—Breanna Melendez reported to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred in the 1000 block of Rainbow Bend Boulevard between 9:55 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday.

—Richard Leach reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 1:30 p.m. Monday someone entered a storage lot in the 30000 block of Old U.S. 20 and stole a blue 2017 Sure Trac car trailer that belonged to a customer.

—Mario Barahona reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday someone cut the catalytic converter off his silver 1999 Honda Accord in the 20000 block of C.R. 36.

—Sherry Azpeitia reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3:16 p.m. July 7 and 4:16 p.m. July 8 someone stole her cell phone while at the 17000 block of C.R. 34, Goshen.

—Marc Lane reported to Elkhart County deputies that on Monday or Tuesday his handgun was taken out of his truck while parked in the 54000 block of Harmony Lane.

FRAUD

—Garry Weybright reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10:31 a.m. and 7 p.m. July 7 someone committed fraud.

—Bonnie Logan reported to Elkhart county deputies that at about 8:50 a.m. Monday someone stole her wallet out of her residence in the 56000 block of Jones Street and withdrew $400 at an ATM using her bank card and took $23 from the wallet.

—Norman Carlson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 7 and July 8 someone committed fraud in the 30000 block of Edgewater Drive.

BURGLARY

—Charles Ray Smith reported a burglary that occurred in the 1000 block of Beardsley Avenue between 5 p.m. June 7 and 3:55 p.m. Tuesday.

SHOTS FIRED

—Officers were called to the 300 block of Arbor Court, to Arbor Ridge Apartments to investigate suspected gunshots at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday. Police searched the area and there were no injuries, damage, or evidence to indicate shots had been fired.

—A Goshen resident called Goshen city police to report an incident of shots fired at their home in the 100 block of Wilden Avenue by a known person at 3:16 a.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Machelle Henderson reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 7 a.m. Tuesday a man knocked on her door and then intentionally keyed her 2019 Grey Ford Explorer that was parked in front of her residence at 58000 Vista Boulevard.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

—Brittany White reported to Goshen city police that someone entered her home in the 300 block of Riverside Boulevard while she was sleeping at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday. Nothing was reported stolen.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Quality Drive Away, 2488 E. Kercher Road, reported to Goshen city police that a vehicle of theirs was damaged by another vehicle at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle left without reporting the incident to police.

CRASHES

—Another accident Wednesday morning sent one woman to the hospital. Jacqulyn Gates of Goshen was traveling east on C.R. 19 at around 11:19 a.m. toward C.R. 21 when she drove off the right side of the roadway toward a ditch and hit a telephone pole. Gates was taken to the hospital by ambulance.