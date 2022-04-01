POLICE NEWS: Two Goshen residents injured in crash

Mar. 31—A Goshen man and woman were injured in a four-vehicle collision at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday in Goshen.

According to Goshen police, Naomi Lama Garcia, 22, 903 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was driving her vehicle east on West Pike Street approaching a red light at the intersection of North Third Street. Lama Garcia reported that she was unable to stop for the light and continued into the intersection where she was struck by a second vehicle heading north on North Third Street.

According to police, the force of the collision caused Lama Garcia's vehicle to change trajectory and strike a third vehicle that was stopped at the red light facing west on West Pike Street. The third vehicle was then pushed into a fourth vehicle that was also facing west on West Pike Street behind it, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle, Carl Yoder, 62, 1204 S. 14th St., Goshen, complained of lower leg pain as a result of the collision. The driver of the third vehicle, Kyla Farrell, 25 65801 Barrens Drive, Goshen, received a minor abrasion to her arm due to airbag deployment.

Lama Garcia and the driver of the fourth vehicle, Stevan Plett, 20, 15085 C.R. 33, Goshen, were uninjured.

Lama Garcia was cited for a learner permit violation and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.

ARRESTS

—Jessica Mitchell, 38, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday. She was released pending a court date.

—Tabitha Borelli, 50, 28782 Melody Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine while at her home at 4:36 a.m. Thursday. She was released pending a court date.

—A 14-year-old Jimtown Junior High School student was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of battery while at the school, 58903 C.R. 3, Elkhart, at 2 p.m. Wednesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

THEFTS

—Maureen Gardener, 817 S. 14th St., Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered someone had stolen her trash cart from her property at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

—Rennye Davila contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole baseball gear, tools and other items from a property at 58129 Valley View Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

—Ronald Freeland, 52074 Brookstream Circle, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday to report that the license plate was stolen from off of his vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot of his apartment building sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday.

BURGLARYS

—Isabel Rondo, an employee of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Elkhart County, 3320 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday to report a possible attempted burglary at the business.

—Jennifer Mendoza, 58440 Valley View Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone broke into her garage and stole lawn equipment and other personal items sometime between 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Kendra Cripe, Goshen, told Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at Target, 3839 Midway Road, Goshen, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

—Gracie Sharma, Bremen, told Goshen police her vehicle was rear-ended by a second vehicle while in the drive-through lane at McDonalds, 1706 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information, according to police.

—Jennifer Miller, Goshen, told Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked unattended in the parking lot at 3010 College Ave., Goshen, at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

—Basil Davis, Goshen, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked in the parking lot of Lowes, 2219 Rieth Blvd., Goshen, at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information, according to police.

FRAUD

—Nabil Latif, 23020 Johnathon Ct., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday to report that fraud occurred between noon Dec. 31, 2016, and noon Dec. 1, 2021.

—Edward Pippenger, 29828 C.R. 50, Nappanee, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday to report that fraud occurred between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday.

AWOL

—A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to report that Steven E. Briscoe, 45, Goshen, failed to return to custody at 8 p.m. Saturday and is now considered absent without leave.