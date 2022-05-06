POLICE NEWS: Two Goshen residents injured in crash

May 6—Two Goshen residents were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday in Goshen.

According to Goshen police, Elaine Hooley, 76, 1512 Kentfield Way, Apt. 3, Goshen, was stopped at a stop sign facing east on New York Street at the 11th Street intersection. Hooley told police she looked both ways and then entered the intersection before realizing that a second vehicle heading north on 11th Street had also entered the intersection, resulting in a collision.

Police noted that the impact of the collision caused the second vehicle to exit the roadway, enter a yard at 1220 S. 11th St. and strike a mailbox.

The driver of the second vehicle, Emelyn Alvarado, 18, 65760 New Dawn Drive, Goshen, complained of back pain as a result of the collision. A passenger in Alvarado's vehicle, Leslie Ramirez, 15, 18092 Lawn Ct., Goshen, complained of head pain.

Hooley was uninjured.

OTHER CRASHES

—An Elkhart man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:46 a.m. Thursday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Trenton Wixson, 18, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle west on Ind. 120, east of C.R. 15, when he drove left of the roadway's center line and collided head-on with a second vehicle heading east on Ind. 120. Wixson was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of a head laceration and pain in his left arm. The driver of the second vehicle, Adam Baker, 35, Elkhart, was uninjured. Wixson was cited for driving left of center.

—A South Bend man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Justin Esterline, 24, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle north on Ash Road when he collided with the rear of a second vehicle that had stopped on Ash Road just south of the Jefferson Boulevard intersection. The driver of the second vehicle, Jordan Rawls, 20, South Bend, complained of head and neck pain as a result of the collision. Esterline, who was cited for following too closely and distracted driving, was uninjured.

—A Kendallville man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Kevin Schug, 33, Consort, Alberta, Canada, was driving his vehicle northwest in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East when traffic began to slow ahead of him. Schug indicated that he applied his break but was unable to get his vehicle stopped in time to avoid colliding with the rear of a second vehicle that had stopped for traffic. The driver of the second vehicle, Tanner Bolen, 27, 423 W. Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, complained of head pain as a result of the collision. Schug was uninjured.

ARRESTS

—Michael Klopenstine, 40, 1163 S. U.S. 33, Wolf Lake, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop near Lincolnway East and East Monroe Street, Goshen, at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday. He was released pending a court date.

—Phillip Roe, 1101 W. Lincoln Ave., Apt. 110, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday after admitting to stealing a bicycle from a Goshen residence, according to police.

—Jaeda Rodriguez, 18, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage following a traffic stop in the 66000 block of U.S. 33, Goshen, at 12:20 a.m. Thursday. She was released pending a court date.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Ashley Garcia, Plymouth, contacted Goshen police at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday to report that her vehicle was sideswiped by a second vehicle while she was driving north in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road, Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or notifying police.

—Patricia Reinhard, 505 Carter Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday to report that a vehicle had struck her mailbox. She noted that the driver then left the scene without stopping to exchange information or notify police.

THEFTS

—Samantha Griffin, Cromwell, contacted Goshen police at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday to report a theft that occurred at 209 Chicago Ave., Goshen.

—Goshen police were dispatched to 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 9:06 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of shoplifting.

—Traci Degraff, an employee of the Lassus gas station, 1001 W. Pike St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:42 a.m. Thursday to report an incident of shoplifting.

—Joshua Graham, an employee of U-HAUL, 29057 Old U.S. 33, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday to report that a 2021 Chevrolet 6800 U-HAUL cargo van was stolen from the company's property sometime between 11:30 a.m. April 15 and 1:12 p.m. Wednesday.

BURGLARIES

—Richard Veness, 29732 C.R. 118, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone broke into his home and stole four firearms, ammunition and cash sometime between 6 and 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

FRAUD

—Abigail Loveall, Goshen, contacted Goshen police to report that fraud occurred at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday.

—A representative of Ideal Coatings LLC, 11431 C.R. 10, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday to report that fraud occurred between 5 p.m. April 27 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—J.J. Garcia, an employee of the Goshen Parks Department, contacted Goshen police at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday to report the discovery of vandalism at the Millrace Power House, 324 W. Washington St., Goshen.

—Laura Kessler, 53535 C.R. 1, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone had broken her garage door window.