POLICE NEWS: Two injured in crash

Jul. 20—Two people were injured and a driver was cited as a result of a two-vehicle crash south of Goshen on Monday night.

A pickup truck driven by Oscar Delgado Chanocua, Goshen, was struck by with a car driven by Ethan Leatherman, Ligonier, as Elkhart County police said Delgado Chanocua pulled into Leatherman's path while making a left turn from U.S. 33 onto C.R. 138 around 9:45 p.m. The collision caused Delgado Chanocua's truck to roll over.

Leatherman did not report any injuries, though two passengers in his car were injured, police said in a news release. Krauss Short, Ligonier, was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for a head injury, and Alexis Tunstill, Elkhart, was also taken a hospital with head pain.

Delgado Chanocua also did not report any injuries. He was cited by police for failing to yield the right of way, causing bodily injury.

A third vehicle, driven by Timothy Senter of Ligonier, had what police described as minor damage as a result of debris from the crash, according to the release.

CRASHES

—An SUV driven by Irving Levine, Valparaiso, collided with a van driven by Zachary Avery, Syracuse, at C.R. 25 and C.R. 46 around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the road and stop in a nearby yard.

Levine had to be freed from his vehicle by emergency responders, the release shows. He was then taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for shoulder pain. He was also cited for failing to yield the right of way.

Avery was treated at the scene for a hand injury, police said.

—An SUV driven by Grace Lueking, Middlebury, struck Dennis Bontrager, Middlebury, and the bicycle he was riding as Lueking sought to pass him on C.R. 22 near C.R. 20 southwest of Middlebury around 3:20 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Bontrager was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

Lueking did not report any injuries. She was cited by police for unsafe passing, the release shows.

Story continues

ARRESTS

—David Dimmock, 43, Portal, Georgia, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana after police said he was found sitting in the middle of the road in the 2000 block of Elkhart Road around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday.

—Bruce Davis, 29, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and false informing, as well as for warrants, following a foot pursuit that ended near 1414 Cedarbrook Court around 11:30 p.m. Monday. According to a report, police were patrolling a Goodwill box at the Martin's Supermarket Property, 1401 College Ave., due to reports of thefts from such boxes. Officers found Davis and another man in the box, and they ran. While Davis was stopped, police said the other man, a 31-year-old from Fort Wayne, evaded arrest.

—Odlanier Castro Nieves, 31, 17462 Shamrock Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Tony Lane and Wilden Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Monday.

—Melissa Meadows, 19, 315 W. Oakridge Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as on a warrant following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Chicago Avenue around 8:20 a.m. Monday. Police said Meadows was a passenger on the stopped vehicle.

CITATIONS

Goshen police issued citations to two men for possession of alcohol and consumption of alcohol in a city park after they responded to a separate situation at Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., around 2:25 p.m. Monday.

THEFTS

—Sean Vezina, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from a home, 308 W. Wilden Ave., around 6 p.m. Monday.

—Barbara Greenwalt, Goshen, reported to Goshen police several rings were stolen from her home, 616 S. Seventh St., around 2:20 p.m. Monday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday thefts that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on May 27, June 5, July 1, July 13 and Sunday.

—Staff at Forest River RV reported to Goshen police Monday a travel trailer was stolen from a company parking lot, 3010 College Ave., on May 25.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Nathan Hart, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his home at 301 Middlebury St. was vandalized with gang graffiti sometime Sunday night.

ATV RECOVERED

Goshen Street Department staff found an abandoned all-terrain vehicle along Blackport Drive around 9:25 a.m. Monday, according to a Goshen police report.