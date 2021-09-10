POLICE NEWS: Two injured in head-on crash

Sep. 10—An Elkhart man was cited following a crash that injured him and another man Wednesday.

Franklin Phillips, Elkhart, lost control of the car he was driving on a curve and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Lance Beaudoin, Middlebury, on C.R. 45 near Florence Avenue around 3:45 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Beaudoin was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Phillips was also injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was cited by police for speeding despite road conditions and for driving left of the center line, according to the release.

ARRESTS

—Jeffrey Hill, 50, 210 S. 23rd St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at North Seventh and Center streets around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

—April Owens, 22, 341 Wagner Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 5:05 p.m. Wednesday. Owens was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—James Brown, 43, 928 Gordon St., was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of a hypodermic needle, as well as two warrants after police responded to an overdose situation at the Speedway gas station, 1906 Lincolnway East, around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Brown was jailed after he received medical treatment, according to a police report.

—Bailey Baldwin, 24, 22403 Fireside Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash where Baldwin's vehicle struck a utility pole in the 59000 block of Tanglewood Court around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

—Leann Burdette, 23085 C.R. 30, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash on U.S. 20 about one mile west of Ind. 19 around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

—Christopher Osborn, 38, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, intimidation and strangulation after police responded to an incident in the 53000 block of C.R. 27 around 1:25 a.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Michelle Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the Praise Chapel, 623 N. Third St., was vandalized. The report was made around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

—James Long, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday damage to his garage door, 506 Middlebury St., that occurred sometime last weekend.

THEFTS

—Rickie Peterson reported to Elkhart County police a trailer with scrap items was stolen from 11661 C.R. 50 near Ligonier sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

—Tonia Farias, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen from 2530 Linden Drive on Tuesday.

—Judith Suarez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from a vehicle that was parked at her home, 621 Pringle Drive, sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

—Joshua Zentz, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police the license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his home, 22195 Fenmore Ave., sometime between 4 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

—Joshua Stalhandske, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an attempt to steal his pickup truck from a home, 219 Citizens Ave., sometime last weekend.

—Staff at Leatherman Supply reported to Goshen police catalytic converters were stolen from three company trucks at the business, 2423 Peddler's Village Road, sometime last weekend.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Madisen Annable reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck the vehicle she was driving as she turned from C.R. 117 onto C.R. 20 on Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping, the report shows.

—Gabrielle Wilson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a pickup truck hauling a trailer struck her vehicle while it was parked at Chalet Party Shoppe, 245 Chicago Ave., around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the truck left the scene without stopping to exchange information.

—Jordan Carroll, Leesburg, reported to Goshen police a crash involving her vehicle near the 3000 block of South Main Street around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information, the report shows.

ILLEGAL CONSUMPTION

Elkhart County police found a juvenile had consumed alcohol on C.R. 17 south of C.R. 20 around 1 a.m. Monday.

FRAUD

—Goshen police reported Wednesday a person fraudulently received an Indiana driver's license, and the case is under investigation. No other information was provided in the report.

—Chris Gillam, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 6:20 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

—Debra Williams, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Sunday.