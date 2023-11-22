POLICE NEWS: Two men found dead, woman unconscious in Elkhart home

Nov. 21—Two men were found dead at a home in the 1600 block of West Franklin Street in Elkhart Monday morning.

Elkhart Police Department received communications from dispatch asking for a welfare check for a home due to packages piling up outside the door.

Officers forced entry into the home and discovered two deceased men and one unconscious woman. Police say at the last update, she remained in critical condition.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and is handling the investigation. A press release from the department said it is believed that there is no immediate threat to the public.

The cause and manner of death for the men is unknown and names are being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.

CRASH

—A crash on C.R. 27 sent one driver to the hospital Monday morning.

Elkhart County deputies report that at 7:41 a.m. Rachel Webb was driving a 2017 Ford Edge and was stopped facing north on C.R. 27. A 17-year-old driving a 2005 Honda Pilot was facing north on C.R. 27 at the same intersection at C.R. 40 waiting to turn.

The vehicles proceeded through the intersection at the same time and collided.

The teen stated that Webb flashed her lights indicating to go through the intersection but also began passing through.

Webb was transported by ambulance to The Goshen General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

—A car crash in Elkhart sent one driver to the hospital Monday evening.

At 5:57 p.m. Monday, Maria Hernandez, 57, of Elkhart, was driving a 2019 Buick Encore west on C.R. 10 west of C.R. 17 while Alfredo Rodriguez, 39, of Elkhart, was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla headed east on C.R. 10.

Police say Hernandez failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the Corolla.

Hernandez was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.

ARRESTS

—Elmer Guzman-Diaz, 39, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:59 p.m. Nov. 18 on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, forgery, operating without ever obtaining a license, and false identity statement after he was stopped in the area of 12802 U.S. 6, New Paris. Elmer Guzman-Diaz was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Teresa Lagrand, 59, of Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 6:58 p.m. Nov. 18 on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated — endangerment in the parking lot of the Elkhart County Correctional Complex. Her husband informed police that she was following and harassing him, according to the police report. Upon arrival, Langrand allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine, central nervous system stimulant, and CNS depressant drugs while operating a vehicle and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Hendry Hernandez, 22, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:48 a.m. Nov. 19 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he was stopped by police for reportedly committing a traffic violation at U.S. 33 and Greene Road. Hernandez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Tommie Ramey, 36, of Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 6:45 p.m. Monday on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement after someone contacted police stating that he had reportedly discharged a firearm at him in the 60000 block of Missouri Avenue in Elkhart. Ramey was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Angel Gonzalez, 28, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 2:10 a.m. on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation near Lusher Avenue and Ind. 19. Gonzalez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

Darwin Smith, 52, of South Bend, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 and is considered absent without leave.

LOST PASSPORT

A Goshen man reported to Goshen police at 3:28 p.m. Monday losing a passport from the Kingdom of Bahrain at 915 E. Kercher Road.