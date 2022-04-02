POLICE NEWS: Vacant Center Street house a possible arson target

Apr. 2—Goshen police responded to an arson report involving a Center Street house early Thursday morning.

Scott Rugg, Goshen, called 911 at 6:52 a.m. Thursday to report a fire at a house near his residence, according to a Goshen police report.

The fire was reportedly found to be contained to the back porch of a vacant house at 407 Center Street, Goshen, owned by local landlord Ronald Davidhizar.

Goshen firefighters were dispatched to the scene and the fire was extinguished with minimal damage to the house reported, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

ARRESTS

—Ryan Kreft, 27, 7632 W. Forrest Ave., Warsaw, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving with a suspended driver's license following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 24 and Ind. 15 at 11:57 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

THEFTS

—A representative of Transport US, 2431 E. Kercher Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:43 a.m. Thursday to report that two RV units were stolen from the property in the past week.

—Jimmy Rohn, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:16 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of a handgun from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 209 Chicago Ave., Goshen.

—Steven Millsaps contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:03 p.m. Thursday to report that someone stole the tailgate of his 2015 Chevrolet Silverado while it was parked at 20741 Ind. 120, Bristol, sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. Thursday.

—Angela Halper, 53179 Pine Drive, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7 p.m. Thursday to report that someone stole her maroon 2016 Buick Regal while it was parked at her home sometime between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday.

BURGLARY

—Sobuh Ahmad, 415 N. Second St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:54 p.m. Thursday to report that his cellphone had been stolen from his home.

CRASHES

—A South Bend woman and an Elkhart man were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:34 a.m. Thursday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Alexandria Thomas, 21, South Bend, was driving her vehicle west on C.R. 6 when she attempted to turn left onto C.R. 11 and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading east on C.R. 6, resulting in a collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Orlando Aporicio Cuellar, 24, Elkhart, complained of left shoulder pain as a result of the collision. Thomas, who was cited for failure to yield the right of way, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital via ambulance for treatment of facial cuts, abrasions and a broken right hand.

FRAUD

—Connie Kauffman, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:43 p.m. Thursday to report that she recently discovered she was the victim of a phone scam.

—Akyah Taylor, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone used a fraudulent check to pay for a service Saturday.

—Kim Kiser, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday to report that fraud was committed between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday.

—Christopher Ott, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday to report that fraud was committed at 10:12 a.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—An employee of the Elkhart County Public Defender's Office, 119 N. Third St., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:45 a.m. Thursday to report that someone intentionally cut the office's optical line sometime between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 7:05 a.m. Thursday.

—An employee of the Goshen Parks Department contacted Goshen police at 5:38 p.m. Thursday to report that someone damaged park property at 1302 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen.