POLICE NEWS: Victim reportedly fought back against robbery suspect

Sep. 3—A woman reportedly fended off a suspect in an attempted armed robbery early Wednesday morning.

The 19-year-old woman told Goshen police the suspect tried to rob her at knife point in the 200 block of North Ninth Street sometime between midnight and 12:30 a.m. She said she fought off the suspect and took minor injuries in the process, according to a report made around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the woman did not need any medical treatment after the incident.

ARRESTS

—Roberto Vergara Limon, 38, 275 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash in which Vergara Limon's truck struck a tree at Richmond Court and Post Road around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

—Whitney Burgoon, 34, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R. 15 north of C.R. 28 around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

—Marley Wentzel, 20, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft after staff at Walmart reported an employee theft at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Wentzel was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

THEFTS

—Christy Sanchez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a vehicle was stolen from Madison Auto Sales, 516 E. Madison St., sometime in the past few days. The vehicle was later recovered in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

—Tamara Collier reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday handbags, jewelry and clothes were stolen from a home, 54660 Colonial Ridge Drive, sometime between March 1 and Aug. 16.

HIT-AND-RUN

A 16-year-old girl reported to Goshen police she was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 100 block of East Washington Street around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

FRAUD

Gabriella Podesta, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was victimized in a scam involving Facebook Marketplace around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.

ILLEGAL PURCHASES

Jeffery Halsey reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday his juvenile child had purchased alcohol and electronic cigarettes from the Gallops gas station, 18423 U.S. 20, sometime earlier in the week.