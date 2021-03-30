POLICE NEWS: 'Vigilante' groups warned to not confront sex abuse suspects

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·4 min read

Mar. 30—The Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office has warned citizen groups to not investigate alleged sexual predators, saying such attempts can hurt legal cases.

In a news release Monday, Vicki Becker's office said the number of so-called "social media 'vigilante' groups'" targeting suspected predators has increased in Indiana. The release described the process where such groups pose as minors online in order to lure out suspects, and then confront them while often live-streaming the situation online.

Such confrontations, however, risk legal issues that could hinder the ability for prosecutor's offices to file charges against suspects in sex abuse cases, according to the release.

"When citizens take matters into their own hands, it is often harmful to a successful prosecution, leading to someone, who may very well be guilty, eluding accountability for their actions," the release states.

The prosecutor's office warned investigation groups could face libel or slander lawsuits for accusations they make. The confrontations could also result in violence or death.

The release notes law enforcement officers are considered qualified to investigate sex abuse allegations.

"Having gone through extensive training, these officials know the right techniques in collecting and preserving the evidence that is necessary to prosecute these kinds of cases and ensuring that an investigation is done objectively, and professionally, respecting the Constitutional rights of suspects," the release states.

THREATS

Elkhart County police are investigating a bomb threat that allegedly targeted the sheriff's office.

A person called the office and threatened to kill an officer and set off a bomb at the facility, 26861 C.R. 26, around 1:45 p.m. last Thursday, according to a police report.

The call came a day after the sheriff's office investigated a report that a postal worker in Goshen found a handwritten letter that said explosives were placed in a location. The report doesn't state where the location was, but shows investigators went to the address, and no explosives were found.

Elkhart County Sheriff's Capt. Michael Culp said investigators are looking into whether or not the two incidents are related.

ARRESTS

—Derrick Rodden, 19, 1005 Park 33 Blvd., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at College Avenue and Linconway East around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Police also arrested a 17-year-old juvenile on a charge of possession of marijuana. The youth was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Goshen police arrested a 13-year-old boy on a charge of domestic battery after responding to an incident in the 400 block of South Silverwood Lane around 7:50 p.m. Sunday. The boy was released to a guardian at the scene with a citation to appear in Juvenile Court.

—Elkhart County police took a 14-year-old girl into custody after responding to a call that the teen ran away from Bashor Children's Home, 62226 C.R. 15, around 7:35 p.m. Friday.

BURGLARIES

—Douglas Ridley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an attempt was made to break into his home at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, by breaking the front door frame around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

—Jay Lehman, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a generator and power tools were stolen during a break-in to his pole barn, 52161 C.R. 39, sometime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.

—Jerry Miller reported to Elkhart County police a generator and power tools were stolen from the site of a house under construction, 53041 C.R. 43, in Middlebury sometime between 4 p.m. last Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.

THEFTS

—Steven Bontrager, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police his 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen from his home, 13141 C.R. 4, around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. According to a report, the SUV was unlocked, and the suspect used keys in the center console to steal the vehicle.

—Norris Lipsey reported to Elkhart County police trailer hitches and an auxiliary fuel tank were stolen from the back of his pickup truck while it was parked at Foremost Transport Inc., 64825 C.R. 31, sometime between March 19 and around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

—Heath Yeager reported to Elkhart County police his bicycle was taken from the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen, 201 N. Cottage Ave., on March 21.

HIT-AND-RUN

Andrea Chiqito Galvan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a hit-and-run crash at C.R. 17 and C.R. 28 around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other car involved left the scene, dragging its bumper, police said in a report. No injuries were reported.

INJURED DOG

Elkhart County police along with county humane shelter staff responded to a situation involving an injured dog at 25700 C.R. 22 around 4:25 p.m. Saturday. The dog bit three people during the response, police said, noting it was behind on its immunizations.

