POLICE NEWS: Wolcottville man accused of confining Sturgis woman for two weeks

Apr. 18—A Wolcottville man was arrested by LaGrange County police on multiple charges Thursday after having allegedly held a Michigan woman captive for two weeks.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department, officers were dispatched to Sturgis Hospital to investigate a report of a 35-year-old Sturgis woman who had multiple injuries in various stages of healing upon her body. The woman reportedly told detectives that she had been held captive by a man for a period of two weeks before she was finally able to escape.

While being held captive, the woman stated that the man had struck her with his fist multiple times, struck her with a hammer multiple times, stabbed her with a knife multiple times and bit her all over her body multiple times.

After an investigation into the matter, a search warrant was requested and approved through LaGrange Circuit Court for the home of Foua J. Tofiga Jr., 41, 209 N. Main St., Wolcottville. Based upon various details and concern for officer safety, the LaGrange County Critical Response Team was activated to execute the search warrant at the residence, according to police.

Following execution of the search warrant, Tofiga Jr. was arrested on charges of rape, criminal confinement, aggravated battery resulting in injury, strangulation and intimidation. He was transported to the LaGrange County Jail.

ARRESTS

—Jarod Snyder, 49, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of invasion of privacy and operating a motor vehicle while a habitual traffic violator after deputies were dispatched to the 29000 block of C.R. 4, Elkhart, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a protection order violation. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Bryan RuvalCaba-Martinez, 18, 2015 Benham Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage after reportedly crashing his vehicle on U.S. 20, east of Ash Road, at 1:31 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Clinton Majors, 52, 1311 Delaware St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of burglary while at a home in the 54000 block of Ash Road, Elkhart, at 2:17 p.m. Friday.

—Jose Diaz Rosales, 18, 855 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 33 and Hively Avenue at 4:34 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Glen Miller, 61, 440 E. Washington St., Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Ind. 13, south of C.R. 40, Millersburg, at 6:29 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Jose Espinoza Medina, 32, 3408 J Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19 and C.R. 20 at 12:48 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Robert Caldwell, 54, 907 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Plymouth Avenue, Goshen, at 2:25 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

CRASHES

—A Michigan City man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:59 a.m. Monday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Gregory Buford, 32, Michigan City, was driving his vehicle south on Ind. 13, south of Ind. 120, when he was rear-ended by a second vehicle after having applied his brakes due to a vehicle ahead of him slowing to turn in to a BP gas station. Police noted that the driver of the second vehicle, Cole Beadle, 20, Elkhart, had been following too closely behind Buford's vehicle and failed to stop in time to avoid a collision.

—An Elkhart man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:14 a.m. Sunday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Greg Lopez, 37, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle west on C.R. 4, west of C.R. 13, when the vehicle crossed left of the road's center line, exited the road to the south and struck two utility poles. Lopez was transported to Elkhart General Hospital via ambulance for treatment of a hand laceration. He is currently under investigation for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

THEFTS

—Nathan Carper contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:54 a.m. Thursday to report that someone stole several items out of his vehicle while it was parked at 10770 C.R. 4, Middlebury, sometime between midnight and 1 p.m. April 12.

—Shamaghia Washington, 27851 Woodview Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:50 a.m. Thursday to report that her white 2011 Kia Sorrento was stolen while parked in front of her apartment building sometime between 7:30 p.m. April 13 and 8:50 a.m. Thursday.

—A representative of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:59 a.m. Thursday to report an incident of shoplifting that occurred between 7:32 and 7:42 a.m. April 7.

—Henry Emerson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:21 p.m. Saturday to report the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle while it was parked at 57949 C.R. 7, Elkhart, sometime between March 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday.

—Waynette Cleveland contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:24 p.m. Saturday to report that someone stole the temporary license plate from off of her vehicle while it was parked at 27851 Woodview Drive, Elkhart, at around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Rosanne Panagiotis contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:20 p.m. April 13 to report that someone had damaged property belonging to her at 54152 Ash Road, Elkhart.

AWOL

—An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:33 a.m. April 13 to report that Trinity A. Lay, 43, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 5:37 a.m. April 13 and is now considered absent without leave.